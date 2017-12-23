Light the inner meaning of Christmas at New Thought Friday

- News
By Constance d’Angelis
Special to The PREVIEW
Join the Rev. Janet Wyrick in a reverential candle lighting ceremony with the Pagosa Community of New Thought on Friday, Dec. 22.
Unite and collaborate in our greatest desire for peace and goodwill among all peoples — all nations binding together through golden bounds of love.
Come to the Center for Spiritual Growth at 40 N. 15th St. on Friday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m.
There will be no Sunday service on Dec. 24. Enjoy your Christmas Eve holiday.
There is a new time for movie/discussion group: 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. Look for movies and discussions on Jan. 6 and Jan. 20, 2018. All are welcome.
Pagosa Community of New Thought is establishing community by exploring all paths to the divine. We focus on opening minds and hearts to what brings us together, rather than what divides us.
We welcome you and your insights, beliefs, knowledge and talents. Please be part of our candlelight and special services, Sunday discoveries and/or come to our Saturday movie/discussions of higher consciousness and principles.
We are always here for you. Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information about the church by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling 949-9020 or snail mailing to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.
