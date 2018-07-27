Life at Chimney Rock Festival

Family activities and interactive demonstrations of the skills of the ancients, including grinding corn with a mano and metate; pounding yucca to make rope, netting or sandals; throwing the hunting spear using an atlatl; and creating your own pictograph were all a part of The Life at Chimney Rock Festival at Chimney Rock National Monument held Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22. The San Juan Stargazers held a solar scope demonstration and Pat Jackson, from St. Francis Wildlife Rehabilitation and Sanctuary, brought her rescued peregrine falcon. The event also included a Native American Arts and Crafts Market.

