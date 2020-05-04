Library to offer free Introduction to Mindfulness workshop

By Brad Glover

Special to The PREVIEW

On May 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Ruby Sisson Library will be offering a free workshop on Introduction to Mindfulness. The course will be taught by Pagosa resident Sarah Riehm, who moved here with her husband full time in March of 2019 after being faithful visitors for six years.

Riehm holds a certification in mindfulness training, as well as a certificate in fitness training and senior adult fitness.

Mindfulness training offers proven, science-backed techniques that can help anyone reduce stress, lower anxiety and manage chronic pain. While “mindfulness” means many different things to people, this class is based on specific methods developed by Professor Jon Kabat-Zinn, founder of the Stress Reduction Clinic and the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Boston. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers after the teaching session. This will be an interactive session with gentle movement, so wear comfortable clothing.

This workshop will be conducted as a Zoom online meeting. Class size is limited, so register today with Brad Glover at the library. He can be emailed at ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or call the library at 264-2209. After you register, you will be sent an invitation via email with a link to join the meeting. To participate, you need to have a smartphone or computer with a camera that is connected to the Internet. Or, you can listen to the audio portion only on your phone.

Zoom is a free online meeting platform; if you are not a registered Zoom user, don’t fret. You do not need to register or install it prior to the event. However, you might want to install it before this event and run a test to make sure your camera and audio are hooked up so you can enjoy the meeting. Visit https://zoom.us/signup to install Zoom for free.

If you have any questions about the course content, contact Riehm at (469) 236-0017.

Follow these topics: COVID-19, Health, Library, Lifestyle, Top Stories