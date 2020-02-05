Library to host presentation on stories of Pagosa

By Josie Snow

Special to The PREVIEW

If you take the Riverwalk from Centennial Park across the post office, you will eventually come to the mother spring — a small round pond steaming from the heat of the water within.

If you stop to take a look, you may notice the plaques dispersed at intervals along the wall around this pond. Two of these plaques focus on “The Legend of the Pagosa Hot Springs,” providing a brief synopsis that hints at the rich history of the springs and the Pagosa Springs area — a history that European settlers have only been a part of for about 160 years, when the springs was first put on a European map.

The land of Pagosa Springs and its surrounding areas belonged to the Southern Utes until an agreement was signed in 1874, allowing the United States government to claim the land for settlement purposes.

We have an opportunity to learn more about the history of this area through an upcoming presentation at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

On Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., we will be joined by the education coordinator at the Southern Ute Cultural Center in Ignacio. This free presentation will focus on stories of Pagosa and the Pagosa area, and will be open to listeners of all ages. Please come join us.

