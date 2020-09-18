Library News: Virtual voter registration tutorial next Tuesday

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Are you registered to vote? Do you know how to review your voter registration or update information to ensure you are eligible to vote? Join us on Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. for this informative tutorial. After the event, it will be posted on the library’s website to view anytime or share with friends.

Here’s how to access the videos after the event: If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Summary of our partial reopening

• We’re now open on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 1 to 2 p.m. reserved for seniors and higher-risk populations.

• Other hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and higher-risk populations. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: closed.

• We are accepting meeting room reservations for small groups, with library programs having first dibs on the rooms for our programs. In addition, you can schedule only so far out, usually two weeks to a month, depending on where we are in the month.

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Nine computers are available. In most cases, computer usage will be allowed for three hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• For those not comfortable coming into the building or unable to wear a mask, curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Thursdays, when it’s available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• You now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library. No donations in the City Market box, please.

• Notary service is available during open hours on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.

Urgent census request — we’re lagging the state

Have you completed your census questionnaire?

The current self-response rate of Archuleta County households is only 41.8 percent compared to 68.9 percent for the state of Colorado and the national rate of 65.6 percent. This self-response rate is a reflection of households that completed the census online, by phone or by mail.

Census Bureau enumerators also visit households of nonrespondents to ensure everyone is counted. The efforts of census enumerators combined with an area’s self-responses give us the total number of households counted so far for that area. Nationally, the total number of households counted is 89.4 percent and the state total is 89.7 percent. The total number for Archuleta County is not published yet, but a lot of work remains for census enumerators in our area. The best way to help them is to answer the door if you hear them knocking and respond right now to the census if you have not already done so.

It takes less than 10 minutes to respond to the census and your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used or shared by any government agency or court.

Please contact Brad or Josie at the library if you have any census-related questions or visit 2020census.gov for more information.

Suffrage poster display

We hope you’ll stop by the library to view a display of 10 suffrage posters celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. Titled “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” the exhibition is a joint effort of the Smithsonian Museum and the National Portrait Gallery. The crusade for women’s suffrage was one of the longest reform movements in U.S. history. The posters will be on display until Sept. 22 on the maroon wall behind the computers, on the other side of the checkout desk.

Tech Time

Make a 15- or 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time. If you have a Tech Time appointment on Thursday, phone from the parking lot or knock loudly on the front door to be let in.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

Adult learning

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other free in-person tutoring from Mark is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times — with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

Storywalks for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new free Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The Sept. 10-24 theme is making friends. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

By popular demand, Storywalks will continue until the snow makes it too difficult to proceed.

Books on CD

“The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo is set in a university hospital in New York City. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington thriller. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter is a mystery featuring a GBI investigator and a medical examiner. “Humanocracy” by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini documents how to replace bureaucracies so organizations can become bold, entrepreneurial and nimble. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor is an adventure featuring Scot Harvath. “A Private Cathedral” by James Lee Burke is a crime romance featuring Det. Dave Robicheaux. “The Nemesis Manifesto” by Eric Van Lustbader is the beginning of a new thriller series.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Chaos” by Iris Johansen features a female CIA agent willing to go rogue if it means catching a killer. “The Invention of Sound” by Chuck Palahniuk exposes the collision course that threatens to expose the violence beneath Hollywood’s glamorous façade.

Other novels

“The Last Great Road Bum” by Hector Tobar is a novel based on the personal writings of Joe Sanderson. “The Big Door Prize” by M.O. Walsh is a story of a mysterious machine that upends a small Louisiana town.

Nonfiction

“The Truth is Marching On” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Jon Meacham is a biography of civil rights activist John Lewis. “More Alike Than Different” by David Egan is a memoir by a man with Down syndrome who has become an advocate for all people with disabilities. “Live Free or Die” by Fox News host Sean Hannity is a tribute to conservatism and a critique of the Democrats’ policies. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” by CNN anchor Brian Stelter explores the symbiotic relationship between Fox and the president. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz chronicles the left-wing attacks on the president. “The Answer Is … Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek is a memoir by the “Jeopardy!” host.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are grateful to Sherry Spears for the generous monetary contribution in honor of Bud Forman, and to Medora Bass and our anonymous donors for books and other materials.

Please put your material donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“There are more than 9,000 public libraries across the United States — in cities, suburbs, rural areas and small towns. In surveys, libraries rank among the most trusted institutions in America. They assist with the census and offer voter registration services. They are open to everyone. They are nonpartisan. They are free. Even in today’s fractured digital age, libraries rank among the most popular and well-visited places in our cultural landscape. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, on average, U.S. adults go to the library nearly once a month, making library visits ‘the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far.’” — Dr. Eric Klinenberg, a sociologist at New York University, writing in The New York Times, Sept. 3, 2010.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.