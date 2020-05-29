Library News: Updates to returns and donations policies, plus Summer Reading Program and challenge starts June 1

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Your returns and donations now can be put into the drop box at the library, effective immediately — but not into the drop box at City Market because we still do not have any interlibrary courier service pickups there.

For everyone’s safety, we will continue to quarantine returned items and get them safely ready for the next patron. Please note that because returned items will be in quarantine for three full days, it may be up to five days before they are wiped down and checked off your account.

Donations will undergo the same rigorous quarantine process. And a gentle reminder: We can only accept fiction from the last 10 years and nonfiction from the past five. The publication date is usually in small type on the bottom of one of the first few pages of the book.

Summer Reading

Program starts June 1

You’re invited to sign up now for this year’s free Summer Reading Program that runs from June 1 to July 31. Our theme, “Imagine Your Story,” is a celebration of reading, storytelling and imagination. Fun activities are open to people of all ages and abilities.

• You will be given a “choose your own adventure” booklet full of activities and challenges designed to help you explore a world of stories. The activities are fun to do — and completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses.

The booklets include a map of an imaginary island that needs saving or it will fade away. As you travel to different places on the map and complete various tasks, you will save the island and be able to win prizes. The island is full of fun and interesting locations such as the Neighborhood Village, Fairytale Forest, Mythic Mountains, Cliffs of Adventure and more.

• There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. You can pick them up curbside at the library and view them on our website. As well, many booklets will be delivered through the school lunch delivery program.

• Are you ready to begin your journey? Contact the library to sign up. Call us at 264-2209, email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We just need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

• In addition to the adventure booklets, a new challenge will appear each week in this “Library News” column and be announced on KWUF Radio. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes.

Challenge 1: Book review

The first challenge of the Summer Reading Program is to share the title of a book you have recently read with a one or two-sentence review on why you liked or didn’t like it. Share by going to the library’s Facebook page, giving the library a call or sending us an email. Include your name and contact information with your review and you will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes we’ve purchased from local businesses.

Special note to parents and caregivers

The Summer Reading Program is one of our most popular events of the year. It’s fun and it’s educational. Also, it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books — an especially important benefit this year when the school year was so disrupted by the coronavirus.

One recent study showed that seventh-graders lose on average 36 percent of the previous year’s reading gains and 50 percent of their math gains over a regular summer.

Census information on second homes

To complete the census online, go to my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

• Completing the census if you own a second home: The census counts people where they live and sleep most of the time. If you split your time between homes or own a second home, you can help the census be more accurate and efficient by responding appropriately. If you receive an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census at your usual residence (where you live and sleep most of the time), then you should respond to that invitation and provide information about all of the people who live with you. If you are away from where you usually live when the invitation arrives, you can respond online or by phone by providing the address for your usual residence. You can respond that no one lives at a residence if you know no one usually lives or stays there.

• If you receive an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census at a seasonal or vacation residence (where you do not live and sleep most of the time), and you know that no one else usually lives there, then you can respond online or by phone and answer “no” when asked if you or anyone else is living or staying at that address on April 1, 2020. This will allow us to mark the seasonal residence as vacant so that the Census Bureau does not have to send a census taker to follow up in person. For example, if you own a home that you rent out to short-term vacationers, you could respond for each property, indicating that no one usually lives or stays at that address. Even if the house is rented out the week of April 1, mark “no” if the renters usually live someplace else.

• This does not apply to long-term rentals. Landlords should never respond to the census for their tenants.

Expanded Wi-Fi service

A reminder that the installation of a booster allows Wi-Fi to be used throughout the library’s entire parking lot. You no longer have to be parked right next to the building. This expansion allows you to park farther apart while safely accessing from your car or truck.

Other services available now

Here’s a reminder of our other current services under the state’s Safer at Home guidelines:

1. Curbside service outside the front door allows you to pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. These services are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

2. If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

3. We also are admitting a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building for computer appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses. Also note that in compliance with the San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick. The old adage of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is now “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” We are not able to provide such coverings; you must bring and wear your own.

4. Our services may have to work around our HVAC replacement. We’ll keep you informed of any interruptions to our operations relating to the installation as best we can, if we get enough notice.

5. We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

6. Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs outlined in these “Library News” columns.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 pm for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults. Please contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs via prerecorded videos posted on the library’s Facebook page.

If you have a Facebook account, you can log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you can access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or, you can contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

DVDs

“Little Women” had six nominations including best picture at the 2020 Academy Awards. “Life of the Party” stars Melissa McCarthy as a mother who returns to college and ends up in the same class as her daughter. “Be Natural” is a documentary about French filmmaker Alice Guy-Blache. “For Sama,” a video letter to her young daughter amid the horror in Aleppo, Syria, won the Oscar for best documentary feature in 2020.

Nonfiction

“Good Morning, Destroyer of Men’s Lives” by Nina Renata Aron is a memoir of romance and addiction. “Sacred Centerings: The Wellness Games” by Dr. Dean Sanna and Amanda Beasley shows you how to use Sacred Centering cards to help you remain centered and calm no matter what is going on around you. “The Eighth Garfield Treasury” and “The Tenth Garfield Treasury” are two collections of the Garfield Sunday comics. “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey is an updated version of this book that has been a bestseller for 30 years.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes features a former SAS soldier investigating an apparent suicide. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz is a thriller about a terrifying threat to humanity.

Donations

Quotable quote

“Most parents still do have something their college kids don’t: important, relevant life experiences. If you’ve lived long enough to parent a college-age kid, then there is a good chance you’ve faced the kind of crisis or challenge where you frankly did not know if everything was going to work out … If so, then you know there is a key word that helps you endure. You make it — or you don’t — together. That’s the experience of the ‘band of brothers’ … You know that regardless of what comes, you make it as one.” — David French, Time columnist, in a May 4 essay in the magazine.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

