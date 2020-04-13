Library News: Update on your library’s services, free legal clinic and reminder on 2020 Census

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Gov. Jared Polis’ mandatory stay-at-home order for all residents of Colorado because of coronavirus applies to your library, of course. That means some disruptions to our services to you and your families — but several resources still are available from the comfort of your home.

Let’s start with three don’ts:

1. No drop-offs, please. We’re asking you to keep all materials that you have checked out until this crisis is over instead of returning them to the library chute or to the uptown dropbox to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fines.

2. Our front door/curbside pickup service has been suspended, so you will have to wait until the library reopens to pick up new books, DVDs, CDs and other materials.

3. Please do not make donations of books or other materials until your library is able to reopen.

Here are the resources that still are available to you via our website at www.pagosalibrary.org:

1. You can view your account and place holds — but because of the suspension of courier service between Colorado libraries, you are able to place holds only on our library’s items at this time. All the new books and CDs in this column qualify, as they are in our collection. When the library reopens, our staff will pull the holds you placed while we were closed.

2. Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To see them all, go to our website at pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

3. As always, you can access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot — with your windows and doors closed, please.

4. Staff is working from home, so if you have a question you can email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or call us at 264-2209 and leave a message. We are returning messages Monday through Friday to assist patrons.

This situation is quickly evolving. You can stay up to date with what we’re doing through our website or our Facebook page. In the meantime, please keep yourself, your family and your community safe by following all the health advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at its website at www.cdc.gov and San Juan Basin Public Health at www.sjbpublichealth.org.

“Traditionally, libraries have always been a place of refuge and comfort in times of emergency,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But, as we all know, this is a highly unusual situation and the health and safety of our patrons and our community must be our top priority. We hope the resources outlined above will be of use to you and your family until we can open our doors again.

“Take care and stay safe.”

Please complete your census form now

The last official notice we saw stated that only 36.2 percent of Colorado households have responded to the 2020 Census. The national rate was 34.7 percent at that time.

The 2020 Census is important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways for the next decade.

For the first time, you can respond to the census online, by phone or by mail — a major benefit as we all work hard to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version and (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. Remember that Wi-Fi is available from your car in the parking lot 24/7, even during the library closure. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online.

Free legal clinic in a new format

The free legal clinic normally held at your library each month still will be held via phone on Friday, April 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. — but in a new format befitting our current stay-at-home environment. Instead of clinic patrons coming in person to the library, the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron directly by telephone.

To be added to the sign-up sheet for these calls, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so the first to sign up will be the first served.

We plan to continue offering this free legal clinic each month, even during the stay-at-home order. Our volunteer attorney can answer your questions related to civil law including unemployment benefits, landlord-tenant issues and more.

Large print

“Trace Elements” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery set in Venice. “Sisters By Choice” by Susan Mallery is book four in the Blackberry Island series. “You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen tells of a woman seduced by the glamor of two sisters. “The Other Mrs.” By Mary Kubica is a murder mystery. “Long Range” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett mystery.

How-to and self-help books

“The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is about one of the most difficult challenges in life — learning to forgive. “Every Airbnb Host’s Tax Guide” is a Nolo guide for Airbnb and other short-term rental hosts. “Napkin Finance” by Tina Hay is an illustrated guide that makes finance fun and accessible to anyone. “LSAT Prep Plus 2020-2021” is a Kaplan guide with an official exam and online resources.



Other nonfiction

“Whistle Blower” by Susan Fowler is the story of the author’s journey to Silicon Valley to fight for justice for women at Uber. “Becoming a Man” by P. Carl explores one man’s gender transition at age 50. “Fully Grown” by economist Dietrich Vollrath contends that a long-term slowdown is a sign of success, not failure, in our economy. “Father of Lions” by Louise Callaghan is the story of the man who saved the animals in the Mosul Zoo. “A Delayed Life” by Dita Kraus tells the story of the librarian of Auschwitz. “Pulpit Fiction” by Gregg Powers and Ed Nolan compares what preachers are saying from church pulpits compared to the breadth of what the scriptures say.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are available at our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

We offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Donations note

Quotable quote

“Never follow someone else’s path, unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path.” — Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, TV host, actress, writer and producer.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

