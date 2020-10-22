Library News: Three Halloween events and Meals on Wheels deliveries

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Join us for our annual free all-ages pumpkin-decorating contest. Pumpkins can be carved, painted or decorated. Original designs only and one entry per person, please.

Submit no more than three photos of your pumpkin. At least one must be taken in full light and one must include the artist. Photos of the artist are used to verify that this is an original work and will not be posted or displayed without written permission.

Photos must be turned in by email to ruby@pagosalibrary.org by Friday, Oct. 30, at noon. Judging will be in five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult.

We will have a limited number of pumpkins to give out if you need one.

Pumpkin DIY for adults

Join Brad on Facebook Live tomorrow, Oct. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a fun, free and easy DIY that turns an old book into a decorative pumpkin. If you miss the event, the video will remain online for viewing any time.

Spook-tacular creations

We invite you to take part in creating some spooky temporary community art until Oct. 31. Projects will be set up outside the library with instruction.

Library books via Meals on Wheels

Just a reminder that your library is in a special partnership with Archuleta Seniors Inc., the nonprofit organization that runs the Senior Center and oversees the Meals on Wheels routes for delivery both in town and out of town.

As meals go out to homebound clients, they can be accompanied by a special library bag containing books, audio books and DVDs especially selected to match each person’s individual tastes. The personalized selection is based on a questionnaire they complete. If you or someone you know would like this service, please contact the Senior Center at 264-2167 to receive the introductory information pamphlet and preference questionnaire.

“We’d love to have the word passed on to others who are not aware of this service,” said Meg Wempe, library director, “and we’d love to see increased usage. As well, if there are other avenues to help homebound people receive library resources, we are interested in discussing possibilities. Please reach out to me directly if you have suggestions or thoughts.”

Free books for 4-year-olds

You have three more days, until this Saturday, Oct. 24, to pick up a free paperback book for your 4-year-old. “The Little Red Fort” written by Brenda Maier and illustrated by Sonia Sancheza is being distributed to children statewide, in either English or Spanish, as part of a special family literacy project.

The book features Ruby, who finds some old boards and decides to build a fort. Her brothers make fun of her, saying she doesn’t know how to build. “Then I’ll learn,” says Ruby. And she does. We also will be celebrating with some “forts” set up in the library’s garden, if the weather cooperates, for kids to read in.

DIY craft takeaway

Drop by your library for free DIY craft takeaways for youngsters age 10 and older. Just pick up a packet outside the library and follow the instructions.

Calling all teens

If you enjoy reading books, learning new skills and helping your community, we hope you will sign up to volunteer at your library. You’ll be invited to write book reviews, make artwork for the teen area, help plan new programs, judge our pumpkin-decorating contest, prepare crafts for kids’ programs and help keep the library organized.

Please stop by the library or apply online.

In-person gaming

Free in-person gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect for all ages has resumed on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. Due to COVID concerns, we are only allowing a maximum of four participants in the gaming room. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained at all times.

Voter registration tutorial

Are you registered to vote? Do you know how to review your voter registration or update information to ensure you are eligible to vote? View an informative tutorial about these vital topics on the library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org/election-2020/.

Adult DIY on Facebook

A free fall-themed DIY event offers some crafty ideas of how to create several fall-themed decorations.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

New Storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The Oct. 22-Nov. 5 theme is creepy adventures. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Make a 15- or 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time. If you have a Tech Time appointment on Thursday, phone from the parking lot or knock loudly on the front door to be let in.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins.

Dungeons and Dragons on Google Meet

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times -— with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Adult learning

GED classes and other free in-person tutoring from Mark is suspended for October and will resume in November.

Summary of our partial reopening

• We’re now open on Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. with 1 to 2 p.m. reserved for seniors and higher-risk populations.

• Other hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and higher-risk populations. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: closed.

• We are accepting meeting room reservations for small groups, with library programs having first dibs on the rooms. You can schedule only so far out, usually two weeks to a month, depending on where we are in the month.

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Nine computers are available. In most cases computer usage will be allowed for three hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Thursdays, when it’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• You now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library. No donations in the City Market box, please.

• Notary service is available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.

Illustrated poetry

“Dandelion” is a collection of poems written and illustrated by Gabbie Hanna about what it means to struggle with mental health.

DVDs

“They Shall Not Grow Old” features the voices of veterans and original archival footage in this documentary about World War I. “New Amsterdam” is season two.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“The Searcher” by Tana French brings a retired U.S. policeman to a new case in Ireland. “Dear Child” by Romy Hausmann follows a woman who escapes after being held captive for many years. “The Recovery of Rose Gold” by Stephanie Wrobel unites a mother out of prison with her daughter in a chilling tale of revenge. “Confessions on the 7:45” by Lisa Unger begins when two women strike up a conversation on a stalled train.

Other novels

“Missionaries” by Iraq War veteran Phil Klay examines the globalization of violence through the interlocking stories of four characters and conflicts. “Dune” by Frank Herbert is the sci-fi classic. “A Wild Winter Swan” by Gregory Maguire is an Italian American girl’s coming-of-age story.

Books on CD

“Robert B. Parker’s Fools Paradise” by Mike Lupica is a Jesse Stone mystery. “Chaos” by Iris Johansen features a CIA agent trying to save kidnapped schoolgirls in Africa.

Nonfiction

“Comfort Food” by Ina Garten offers recipes to satisfy your cravings and your soul. “Think Like a Monk” by podcast host Jay Shatty shares the wisdom he learned as a monk in India. We have four National Park mysteries by Scott Graham: “Mesa Verde Victim,” “Arches Enemy,” “Yosemite Fall” and “Yellowstone Standoff.”

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Please put your material donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“Stop living this life like it’s a dress rehearsal. This is the show! There is only one performance. You don’t have time for fear and hesitation. Pursue your dreams. Be yourself. Love who you love, openly. Be free. Also, stop procrastinating. Stop thinking that there is time later to do the thing you want to do … Prudence is honorable and ensuring that there are things to pass on to the next generation is necessary, but also live your life well right now. Tomorrow is not promised.” — Columnist Charles M. Blow writing in The New York Times on Oct. 14 about the death of his elder brother at age 58.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.