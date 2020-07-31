Library News: Summer Reading Program extended through August

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

The free all-ages Summer Reading Program at your library has been extended through the end of August, a decision that came from a desire to bring continued learning and fun to our community throughout the summer, according to Meg Wempe, director.

“It also provides more opportunity for us to purchase gift certificates from local businesses for our prizes to do our small part to help economic recovery,” she said.

If you haven’t already signed up, we hope you’ll take this opportunity to join us now. You will receive a “choose your own adventure” booklet with fun activities and challenges. Completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses.

There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. Pick them up at the library and view them on our website.

To sign up, call us at 264-2209, email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

Details of our partial

reopening

Here’s a summary of your library’s current operations:

• Up to 20 patrons at a time can come into the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to return books, browse, register for a new library card, make copies, send faxes, pick up tax forms and check out materials like books, DVDs, CDs and periodicals.

• The first hour every weekday from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for seniors and other high-risk people.

• Eight computers are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; three by advance appointment and five for walk-ins. Call us at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. In most cases, computer usage will be limited to two hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters on a walk-in basis Monday through Saturday.

• Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for building entry and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for computer use.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those not comfortable coming into the building. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Notary public service is available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per notary.

• Tech time, ESL and GED are available. See details below.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to provide your login credentials. If you previously self-registered, you now can pick up your physical card after providing proof of address.

• We’re happy to provide tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any large in-person programming at this time.

Book sale canceled

Because of coronavirus, the Friends of the Library have canceled this year’s book sale, which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-6.

Fundraiser bumper

stickers

Your library’s foundation has launched a small fundraiser with two different bumper stickers that can be purchased at the library for $5 each. Both say, “I (heart symbol) my library.”

New young adult

collection

We have added a new section to our young adult collection. Called YA Series, it consists of shorter chapter books about 100 pages or fewer with content geared toward teens. You’ll find it at the beginning of the young adult fiction section.

Tech Time

Make an appointment for one of three slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time.

ESL

In-person classes take place Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

GED and other tutoring

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other in-person tutoring from Mark is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page.

Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m. you can interact with Josie.

Saturday’s Discovery Times -— with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Storywalk program

for kids

Every Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The July 30-Aug. 6 theme is invention. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Archuleta census

response needs

your help

As of July 20, only 38.7 percent of Archuleta County households had completed the census — and we need your help. There is still time to complete this important questionnaire. The deadline to complete the census online or by telephone has been extended to Oct. 31.

Census workers will also be visiting homes that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted. The last day census workers have to visit your home is also Oct. 31. Please contact Brad or Josie at the library if you have any census-related questions or visit 2020census.gov for more information.

Your participation directly affects hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Nonfiction

“Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump is a memoir of Donald Trump’s family by his niece. “14 Miles” by DW Gibson tells of building the border wall in San Diego. “The Lost Art of Dying” by physician and professor L.S. Dugale is a guide to preparing for a good death. “Why Be Happy?” by psychologist Scott Hass explores the Japanese principle of acceptance, slowing down and de-stressing. “Taking a Knee, Taking a Stand” by Devin McCourty explores the history of African American athletes’ fight for social justice going back to Jackie Robinson and Mohammed Ali. “Becoming Duchess Glodblatt” is a memoir of a real-life writer who created a beautiful fictional social media character out of loneliness. “Riding with a Ghost” by Justin Taylor is a memoir relates how a many deals with his troubled father. “The Power of Choice” by Melissa Stockwell is a memoir of the author’s journey from wounded warrior to Paralympic world champion.

Large print

“The Dilemma” by B.A. Paris begins with a family secret about to be shared at a 40th birthday party. “Frontier America” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Preacher and MacCallister western. “The Black Swan of Paris” by Karen Robards tells of a celebrated singer who is a resistance fighter in Paris in 1944. “The Shadows” by Alex North is a murder mystery.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Wonderland” by Zoje Stage is a thriller about a family set in New York’s Adirondack mountains. “Outsider” by Linda Castillo is a thriller about a woman on the run hiding among the Amish. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs takes place in a financially strapped bookstore in San Francisco. “The Golden Cage” by Camilla Lackberg is a psychological thriller about the scorned wife of a billionaire. “The Party Upstairs” by Lee Conell explores a crisis in the worlds of a wealthy tenant and the super’s daughter. “Survivor Song” by Paul Tremblay is a psychological suspense story of an insidious virus. “The Revelators” by Ace Atkins is part of the Quinn Colson crime series.

Other novels

“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kawn, author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” follows a young woman torn between her WASP and the Chinese world. “The Best Mistake” by Nora Roberts is a classic tale of finding the man of your dreams right under your nose. “Antkind” by Charlie Kaufman begins with the find of a hitherto unseen film that may be the best movie ever made. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher is the latest in the urban fantasy Dresden Files series. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber follows two sisters who must learn from each other’s strengths. “The Vanishing Sky” by L. Annette Binder is the story of a German family during World War II. “Malorie” by Josh Malerman is part of the Bird Box sci-fi series.

Books on CD

“Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel tells of three sisters facing hard truths when their father dies. “The Summer House” by James Patterson explores an unusual nighttime mass murder. “Always the Last to Know” by Kristan Higgins follows a family upended when the father has a stroke. “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal” by Adam Carolla examines how our culture war has careened off a cliff. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander is the 10th anniversary edition of the book that inspired a generation of criminal reform activists.

DVDs

“Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” features the glamorous lady detective from the TV series. “Sonic the Hedgehog” stars Jim Carey.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.