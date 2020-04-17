Library News: Special treat for you when we reopen: new computers

By Carole Howard

SUN Columnist, and the library staff

While your library remains closed following Gov. Jared Polis’ mandatory stay-at-home order for all residents of Colorado because of the coronavirus, we’ve taken advantage of the downtime to complete the replacement of all of our 17 public computers. They encompass 15 computers that people sit down to use, one print release station computer and one catalog search computer.

This upgrade was made possible thanks to funds generously donated by the Friends of the Library.

We have moved to the Windows 10 operating system, the first time in six years that we’ve updated our computers. You’ll still be able to type and print documents, access the Internet for email, use Microsoft Office programs and research topics online — anything you could do on the older computers. The difference: These new computers should be faster.

We’ve made this major conversion because, as of Jan. 14, the outdated Windows 7 operating system is no longer supported by Microsoft, which might have caused problems with the software used to log on to our old system or to print.

As always, once we reopen, we are happy to help with any questions, since this new operating system looks a little different from Windows 7. And, just as we did back in 2014, the last time we replaced our computers, the library will sell the old computer towers with keyboards for a low price — but they will be “as is” and they will not come with a monitor, since we’re keeping those to use with the new Windows 10 computers.

Just something else to look forward to when your library is able to reopen.

The status of your

library now

While we remain closed because of COVID-19, there are several resources still are available from the comfort of your home via our website at www.pagosalibrary.org.

You can view your account and place holds — but, because of the suspension of courier service between Colorado libraries, you are able to place holds only on our library’s items at this time. All the new books and CDs in this column qualify, as they are in our collection. When the library reopens, our staff will pull the holds you placed while we were closed.

1. Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To see them all, go to our website at pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

2. As always, you can access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot — with your windows and doors closed, please.

3. Staff is working from home, so if you have a question you can email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or call us at 264-2209 and leave a message. We are returning messages Monday through Friday to assist patrons.

Just a reminder of three don’ts:

1. No drop-offs, please. We’re asking you to keep all materials that you have checked out until this crisis is over instead of returning them to the library chute or to the uptown dropbox, to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fines.

2. Because our front door/curbside pickup service has been suspended, you will have to wait until the library reopens to pick up new books, DVDs, CDs and other materials.

3. Please do not make donations of books or other materials until your library is able to reopen.

You can stay up to date with what we’re doing through our website or our Facebook page. In the meantime, please keep yourself, your family and your community safe by following all the health advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at its website,www.cdc.gov, and San Juan Basin Public Health at www.sjbpublichealth.org.

Census

Please complete your census form now — it has never been easier.

You can respond to the census right now, even if you have not received an official invitation to respond. This is especially important for households that receive mail in a post office box because the delivery of 2020 census invitation letters to households with a post office box has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is that you do not need to wait for anything from the Census Bureau — you can do it online. Instead of using a unique census ID number, you will be asked to enter your physical address.

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. Remember that Wi-Fi is available from your car in the parking lot 24/7, even during the library closure. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online.

Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation is hugely important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways for the next decade. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

CDs

“Passing” by Michael Korda, a well-known writer and editor, is a passionate and meticulously researched memoir of this wife’s death from a brain tumor. “What is a Girl Worth?” by Rachael Denhollander is an expose of team doctor Larry Nasser and the U.S. Gymnastics’ shocking scandal. “Breathe Again” by Niki Hardy offers British humor, practical advice and hope-building truths of God when dealing with problems life throws at you.

Essays

“Something That May Shock and Discredit You” by Daniel Mallory Ortberg is a collection of humorous and insightful essays on both popular and high-brow culture.

How-to and self-help books

“Secrets of Better Skiing” by Simon Dewhurst offers simple methods that will turn you into an expert. “Ski In Control — How to ski ANY piste anywhere in full control” by international coach Bob Trueman is written for men and women, young and old recreational skiers. “The 4 Season Solution” by Dallas Hartwig is a plan for feeling better, living well and powering down our always-on lives.

Other nonfiction

“National Parks Our Living Treasure” is an analysis of the mission and current issues facing the National Park Service (NPS) by Dr. Gil Lusk, an award-winning 35-year veteran of the NPS.

Thrillers, suspense and mysteries

“Hid from our Eyes” by Julia Spencer-Fleming follows three murders separate by decades. “Savage Son” by Jack Carr is set in Siberia, where the hunters have become the hunted. “Hidden Salem” by Kay Hooper is a Bishop/FBI Special Crimes mystery. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson features a Texas Ranger whose bravery was featured in a ballad. “The Body Double” by Emily Beyda is the story of a young woman recruited to impersonate a Hollywood star. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford is a Lucas Davenport mystery.

Other novels

“The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate is a historical novel about three young women searching for family amid the destruction of the post-Civil War south. “Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth is a fantasy/sci-fi thriller. “Barker House” by David Moloney tells of nine New Hampshire correctional officers. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler features an overly meticulous man whose life is about to shatter. “How Much of These Hills is Gold” by C Pam Zhong tells of two orphans in a reimagined American West. “The Love Story of Missy Carmichael” by Beth Morrey shows a lonely elderly woman a new way to love.

“Actress” by Anne Enright follows a celebrated actress and her daughter delving into long-kept secrets. “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin is the story of culture, magic and myths in contemporary New York City. “The Two Lives of Lydia Bird” by Josie Silver tells of a woman given a chance for a return to her old life with a now-dead lover. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel begins when a woman discovers her husband is having an affair with a younger woman. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle follows a woman who spends one hour five years in the future.

Large print

“Fearless” by Fern Michaels follows a widow and divorced professor who meet on a cruise. “Hit List” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham features psychologist Kieran Finnegan. “The Large Corners of the Night” by Meg Gardner is an UNSUB thriller set in Los Angeles. “A Conspiracy of Bones” by Kathy Reichs features forensic scientist Temperance Brennan. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown is a NUMA Files adventure.

Donations note

Please do not make donations of books or other materials until your library is able to reopen. Many thanks.

Quotable quote

“Going outdoors is not canceled, listening to music is not canceled, quality time with our families is not canceled, reading a book is not canceled, sharing with friends is not canceled, singing out loud is not canceled, laughing has not been canceled, sharing hope with others has not been canceled. Let’s embrace what we have.” — Kelly’s Treehouse.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories