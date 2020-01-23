Library News: Sixty magazines and newspapers for your reading pleasure and electric vehicles tonight

By Carole Howard

SUN Columnist, and the library staff

Did you know that your library has more than 60 different periodicals, including both magazines and newspapers, in our collection for your free reading enjoyment?

Magazine titles include The Atlantic, Colorado Life, Consumer Reports, People, Sports Illustrated and Southwest Art, to name just a few. New magazine titles soon to be added include Powder and Ski. We also have recently added the magazines All Animals and Sports Illustrated Kids. All magazines are listed in our catalog and using the term “periodical” helps to narrow your search. All past magazine issues are available for free check out.

Newspapers include The Pagosa Springs SUN, The Durango Herald, Silverton Standard and The Wall Street Journal. You may enjoy reading them right at the library in one of our comfy chairs or reading areas.

We also offer a variety of journals and other publications through our online resources available to you 24/7. Visit https://pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/ to find a variety of topics for people of all ages. A library card is required to access some of the online resources.

Electric vehicles session tonight

This evening, Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., you can learn about electric vehicles (EVs) at a free informative session at your library. You’ll hear how EVs work, their advantages,and why many car experts say we’ll all be driving them in the not-too-distant future. We’ll have an EV available and the owner on hand to answer your questions.

Bike repair toolkit

Your library has a bike repair toolkit available for free check out. This toolkit includes a handbook titled “Essential Road Bike Maintenance Handbook” by Todd Downs and a toolbox filled with the essential tools needed for basic bicycle repairs. The handbook covers topics such as frame, pedals, brakes and more.

The library also offers a variety of other bicycle resources for people of all ages, including maps, guidebooks and historical information.

Help for your driver’s test

We have an online resource that is free to our patrons and will be a huge asset to anyone who is about to take a car, motorcycle or commercial driver’s test. The site includes hundreds of practice questions arranged into useful tests, from easy to hard, for the different licenses.

More of a visual learner? There’s also a 360-degree road situation simulator that gives you a chance to see exactly what is described in each of the questions. As well, there’s an exam simulator that mimics a Department of Motor Vehicles exam, with new questions every time you take it. The also site includes manuals and frequently asked questions about the tests.

To access the site, go to your library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org and click on the slider that features this new resource. It also is accessible by clicking the tab for “Online Resources’” and scrolling down to Driving-Tests. You will not need a library card to access this new resource, but we’d love to take this opportunity to give you a card so you can use our other resources.

All-ages LEGO contest

Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24, is the last day to turn in your original submissions for the free all-ages LEGO contest. Entries must use only traditional LEGOs and be built ahead of time.

Prizes will be awarded for each of five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17, and adult 18 and up — plus one prize for the Judges’ Choice. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 12:15 p.m. after LEGO Club, which takes place from 11 a.m. to noon. More rules and details are available in the activities calendars.

Save the date for fun family event

We hope you will mark your calendars for Feb. 23 for a fun Lanes and Links family-friendly community event from 1 to 4 p.m. when your library will be transformed into a miniature golf and bowling center for one day only. The cost is $10 per person or $30 per family, with tickets sold at the door. All net proceeds from the event will support the library’s programs and resources.

Teen book club tomorrow

Friday, Jan. 24, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the free teen book club, seventh- through 12th-graders will be talking about “I’m Not Missing” by Carrie Fountain and enjoying snacks.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24, they will discuss “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” by J. Ryan Stradal. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

New after-school club

The third session of a new after-school club for first- through fifth-graders takes place tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

The club meets on the second, third and fourth Friday of every month. Participants will engage in literature-based science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) learning activities and work up to an exhibition on the first Friday following each three-week session. Registration is required by calling us at 264-2209 or dropping by the library.

LEGO Club Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“Platform Seven” by Louise Doughty opens with the narrator watching a man on a train platform about to commit suicide. “Treasure” by Clive Cussler is a Dirk Pitt adventure.

Books on CD

“The Girls” by Abigail Pesta documents how Larry Nassar, the sexual predator of female Olympic gymnastics, honed his despicable skills in a small gym in Michigan. “The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity” by Denny and Susan Waxman describes the macrobiotic way to live a long and healthy life.

How-to and self-help

“The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet” by Dr. Arthur Agatston updates his signature book with information relating to the ketogenic diet. “The Camper’s Survival Guide” by Tamsin King offers tips on food prepping, gear, food aid, etiquette and more. “Retirement 101” by certified public accountant Michelle Cagan is a guide to preparing for this important time in your life. “The Autoimmune Solution” by Dr. Amy Myers shows how to prevent and reverse inflammatory symptoms and diseases.

Other nonfiction

“Loserthink” by Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, looks at how untrained brains are ruining America. “Radical Compassion” by spiritual teacher Tara Brach shows how to extend compassion even when you’re stressed or angry. “Make Noise” by Eric Nozum uses his experience as a veteran podcast creator to help you stand out in this crowded media universe.

Quotable quote

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling posted some tips on her website.

“I haven’t got 10 rules that guarantee success, though I promise I’d share them if I did,” she wrote. “The truth is that I found success by stumbling off alone in a direction most people thought was a dead end, breaking all the 1990s shibboleths about children’s books in the process.”

Rowling listed the various qualities a writer needs to have — discipline, resilience, humility, courage and independence — but stressed, like Faulkner, that anyone serious about writing books should also be a voracious reader.

“You can’t be a good writer without being a devoted reader,” she wrote.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories