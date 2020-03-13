Library News: Save the date for Cookie Cook-off

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

On Thursday, March 19, there will be a Cookie Cook-off for all ages from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration is required for this event.

No peanuts or peanut products, please.

See the activities calendars available at your library for more details.

Tax and census help

Tax forms and instructions are available at your library. Visit pagosalibrary.org/taxinformation for more details and useful links. As well, library computers and staff are available to help you access the online census questionnaire. Households will begin receiving an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in mid-March.

To familiarize yourself with the questions that will be asked on the census, your library has a sample copy of the print census questionnaire in English and Spanish. Please visit pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. We also have a sample copy of the print invitation to respond to the census that most households will receive.

Brad and Josie are your census experts at the library, but all library staff are happy to answer questions related to the census. As well, your library has various census-related prizes to give away while supplies last, including coffee mugs, bags, thumb drives, blankets and more.

After-school club

The after-school club for first- through fifth-graders takes place Friday, March 13, from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will engage in literature-based science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) learning activities and work up to an exhibition on the first Friday following each three-week session. Registration is required by calling us at 264-2209 or dropping by the library.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Legal clinic

Friday, March 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders. Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.

LEGO Club

Kids ages 6-13 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — this Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to noon for LEGO Club.

Otaku Club

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club will meet Monday, March 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.

Adult DIY

At this month’s free DIY event on Tuesday, March 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. (note the time change from 1 p.m.), we’ll provide the supplies and show you how to cut flower shapes from scrapbook paper and mount them as wall art or a wreath. No registration is required.

ESL classes twice a week

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes take place on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

Las clases son dos veces por semana

Las clases gratuitas de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL) ocurren los martes de 5-7 p.m. y los viernes de 12-2 p.m. Las clases son dirigidas por dos instructoras altamente experimentadas — Joyce Holdread enseña al grupo intermedio/avanzado y Ellen Ragone enseña a los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course takes place Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both free storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

March 7 celebrates Dr. Seuss. March 11 is a special Spanish session. March 14 will feature PAWS to Read with border collie Kate. March 18 features music, movement and American Sign Language with Diann Tator.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

We offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Quotable quote

“Most artists don’t have the wherewithal to keep going after initial failures. Keep trying. There are no mistakes, and, don’t erase. Initial disappointments are a stepping stone to greatness. The key is to keep creating art.” — John Ross Palmer, American artist based in Houston, Texas, author of numerous books and founder of the Escapism art movement.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories