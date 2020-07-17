Library News: New Young Adult teen series and library reopening going well

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are delighted to announce that we are adding a new section to our Young Adult collection. Called YA Series, it consists of shorter chapter books about 100 pages or fewer with content geared toward teens. You’ll find it at the beginning of the Young Adult Fiction section.

“These books are short and engaging reads, which are ideal for teens who don’t already like to read, or who may not be as confident in their reading ability but who still want to read books with stories they will enjoy,” said Claire Spence, teen services librarian. “We will start very small, with only one shelf. If the series proves to be popular, then we’ll look at expanding.”

The collection will include books like “A Name Earned” by Tim Tingle, which earned a starred review on Kirkus; “Thicker Than Water” by Natasha Deen; “The Unbroken Hearts Club” by Brooke Carter; and plenty more from multiple genres including mystery, horror, science fiction and romance.

More library reopening news

“It seems to be going well,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “People are excited to be back inside the library — and we’re happy to see them.”

That’s the staff reaction as your library building is now partially reopen for the first time since the middle of March, albeit with some limitations. Services currently available:

• New: Tech time, ESL and GED. See details below.

• Up to 20 patrons at a time can come into the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to return books, browse, register for a new library card, make copies, send faxes, pick up tax forms and check out materials like books, DVDs, CDs and periodicals.

• The first hour every weekday — from 9 to 10 a.m. — is reserved for seniors and other high-risk people.

• Eight computers are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., three by advance appointment and five for walk-ins. Call us at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. In most cases, computer usage will be limited to two hours per day. Staff will continue to clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters on a walk-in basis Monday through Saturday.

• Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for building entry and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for computer use.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those not comfortable coming into the building Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• For safety’s sake, hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Also, please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Notary public service is now available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You now can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to provide your login credentials. If you previously self-registered, you now can pick up your physical card after providing proof of address.

• We’re also happy to provide tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any large in-person programming at this time.

Tall Tale contest

Do you have an extravagant story to tell? Submit your entries to our all-ages Tall Tale contest by 5 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, July 17. Winners will be announced on July 20. Submissions should be original stories, but can use already existing characters. Both written entries and audio recordings will be accepted — not videos, please.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Pre-Writers, Emerging Writers, Developed Writers-Children, Developed Writers-Teens, Developed Writers-Adults and Judge’s Choice. For more information and submission guidelines, please visit the library website at pagosalibrary.org or call us at 264-2209.

Email your tale to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or deliver a hard copy to the library. All entries should be clearly labeled as entries to the Tall Tale contest and include the author’s name, age and contact information. You do not need to have a library card to participate.

Book sale canceled

Because of the coronavirus, the Friends of the Library have canceled this year’s book sale, which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-6.

Fundraiser bumper

stickers

Your library’s foundation has launched a small fundraiser with two different bumper stickers that can be purchased at the library for $5 each. Both say, “I (heart symbol) my library.”

HVAC installation

Our long-awaited HVAC project is well underway. We apologize for the noise and will have earplugs available at our front door greeter station.

Summer Reading

Program

It’s not too late to sign up for the free all-ages Summer Reading Program that runs until July 31.

• You will be given a “choose your own adventure” booklet with fun activities and challenges. Completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses.

• There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. Pick them up at the library and view them on our website.

• To sign up, call us at 264-2209, email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We just need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

• In addition to the adventure booklets, a new all-ages challenge will appear each week in this “Library News” column. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes.

Challenge 8: Design a bookmark

Put your creative skills to the test and design a bookmark. Bookmarks are typically 2 inches wide and 7 inches long, but yours can be any length or shape. Please do not copy a design found online; we want to see originality expressed in your design. Submit a photograph of your completed bookmark to ruby@pagosalibrary.org. All ages can participate, and everyone who submits a design will be entered into our weekly prize drawing. Please include a name and phone number with your submission.

Tech Time

Make an appointment for one of three slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will be helping one person (or one couple) at a time.

ESL

Classes are resuming Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

GED

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other tutoring is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 pm for our Dungeons and Dragons group open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs on the library’s Facebook page.

Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie — and she is eager to have a live audience. Saturday’s sessions are prerecorded. If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

Storywalk program for kids

Every Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, will post signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The July 16-23 theme is legends. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book for a fun-filled activity. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Please complete the

census now

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation will directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Nonfiction

“The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton is a memoir of the Trump administration by the former national security advisor. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi is a history of racist ideas in America. “Demagogue” by Larry Tye is a biography of Sen. Joe McCarthy.

Books on CD

“The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd imagines the life of a young woman married to Jesus. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle is a Texas Ranger western. “Hit List” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington thriller. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro is a Women’s Murder Club adventure. “Walk the Fire” by David Baldacci features Amos Decker in the Memory Man mystery series. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham is a mystery set during a hurricane. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford is a Lucas Davenport thriller. “North of Laramie” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Buck Trammel western. “Phantom Hill” by Carlton Stowers is a Ralph Compton western. “Bad Apple” by Lancaster Hill is a novel of the Alamo.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Hush” by James Patterson and Candice Fox features a former detective freed from jail by a police commissioner who needs her help. “The Clutter Corpse” is a new mystery series featuring amateur sleuth and de-clutterer Ellen Curtis. “Her Last Flight” by Beatriz Williams is a suspense story of a lost pilot and a wartime photographer. “Black Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis centers on what is missing from a madam’s customer book.

Other novels

“The Lion’s Den” by Katherine St. John is set on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean. “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh is a feminist dystopian tale that imagines a world in which a girl’s fate is chosen for her. “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters” by Jennifer Chiaverini takes place after the president’s assassination. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar tells of three young people seeking to better their lives in India. “The Second Home” by Christina Clancy showcases three siblings dealing with secrets and nostalgia. “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay begins with a lie between two best friends.

Donations

We are grateful for the generous monetary donations from Susan and Terry Arrington and from Lenore Bright in memory of James Adams.

Material donations now can be put into the drop box at the library — but not into the drop box at City Market. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“When you get right down to the root of the meaning of the word ‘succeed,’ you will find that it simply means to follow through.” — F. W. Nichol (1955-1892), IBM executive. He made the first-ever business call from the U.S. to China when he called IBM’s Shanghai office from New York in May 1937.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.