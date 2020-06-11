Library News: Library joins county variance request, Summer Reading Program underway with challenge No. 3

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are pleased to tell you that we have joined the county variance request that will go to the governor’s office asking for permission to lift some coronavirus restrictions so that we can offer more services for you. We are asking to be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity as well as to provide space for one-on-one and other small-group meetings, all with safety precautions including masks and physical distancing.

We do not know the timetable for such a review, so in the meantime, we will continue curbside service and computer use only by appointment. In fact, for patrons who might be uncomfortable coming into our building if we get the variance, we will continue curbside service even if the variance is granted.

“I’m appreciative that the library is being added to the county variance, and am hopeful it will be approved on a state level,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “As well, everyone on staff is very grateful for the support we have been getting from patrons for the services we are working hard to provide for you during these stressful times.”

Please see below for current services that will continue until further notice.

Summer Reading Program

If you haven’t already signed up, please do so now for the free Summer Reading Program from June 1 to July 31. Fun activities are open to people of all ages and abilities.

• You will be given a “choose your own adventure” booklet full of activities and challenges designed to help you explore a world of stories. The activities are fun to do — and completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses.

The booklets include a map of an imaginary island that needs saving or it will fade away. As you travel to different places on the map and complete various tasks, you will save the island and be able to win prizes. The island is full of fun and interesting locations such as the Neighborhood Village, Fairytale Forest, Mythic Mountains, Cliffs of Adventure and more.

• There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. You can pick them up curbside at the library and view them on our website. As well, many booklets are being delivered through the school lunch delivery program.

• Are you ready to begin your journey? Contact the library to sign up. Call us at 264-2209, email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We just need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

• In addition to the adventure booklets, a new challenge will appear each week in this “Library News” column. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes.

Challenge 3: Go on an adventure

Your adventure could be a bike ride, a hike or anything else that you feel is adventurous. Take or draw a picture at the start and at the end of your journey and then write a story (real or imagined) of your exploits in not more than 200 words.

Submit your pictures and story to the library by email at ruby@pagosalibrary.org, post to the library’s Facebook page,or drop them off at the library during our curbside hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Include your name and phone number with your entry. Everyone can participate and entries will be entered into a weekly prize drawing. Be creative and have fun.

Special note to parents and caregivers

The Summer Reading Program is one of our most popular events of the year. It’s fun and it’s educational. Also, it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books — an especially important benefit this year when the school year was so disrupted by the coronavirus. One recent study showed that seventh-graders lose on average 36 percent of the previous year’s reading gains and 50 percent of their math gains over a regular summer.

Update to returns and donations policy

Your returns and donations now can be put into the drop box at the library — but not into the drop box at City Market because we still do not have any interlibrary courier service pickups. For everyone’s safety, we will continue to quarantine returned items and get them safely ready for the next patron. Please note that because returned items will be in quarantine for three full days, it could be five days before they are wiped down and checked off your account.

Donations will undergo the same rigorous quarantine process. And a gentle reminder: We can only accept fiction from the last 10 years and nonfiction from the past five. The publication date is usually in small type on the bottom of one of the first few pages of the book.

The census has never been easier

If you haven’t already, please respond to the census right now, even if you have not received an official invitation to respond. You do not need to wait for anything from the Census Bureau — you can do it online. Instead of using a unique census ID number, you will be asked to enter your physical address.

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov or by phone call (844) 330-2020 for the English version and (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation is very important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Expanded Wi-Fi service

A reminder that the installation of a booster allows Wi-Fi to be used throughout the library’s entire parking lot. You no longer have to be parked right next to the building. This expansion allows you to park farther apart while safely accessing from your car or truck.

Other services

available now

Here’s a reminder of our other current services under the state’s Safer at Home guidelines that will continue until we get a variance or the governor issues an updated advisory:

• Curbside service Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the front door allows you to pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

• If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

• We are admitting a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building for computer appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses. Also note that in compliance with the San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick. The old adage of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is now “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” We are not able to provide such coverings; you must bring and wear your own.

• We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs outlined in these “Library News” columns.

New Storywalk program for kids

Starting today and every Thursday this summer, Josie, your early literacy librarian, will post a Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The first one is “Imagine Your Story.” Get outdoors and follow the pages of the book to enjoy a story as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library during curbside hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs on the library’s Facebook page. Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie — and she is eager to have a live audience. Saturday’s sessions continue to be prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

Large print

“Close Up” by Amanda Quick is a murder mystery featuring a crime photographer. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz features a young boy who has not spoken in his 11 years. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King is a collection of four new novellas. “Masked Prey” by John Stanford is a Lucas Davenport mystery. “Master Class” by Christina Dalcher follows a mother whose daughter’s life is controlled by her IQ score. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr tells of two sisters born 20 years apart. “The New Husband” by D.J. Palmer is a romantic mystery. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Anderson features a small-town reporter witnessing a dreadful accident. “Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match” by Mike Lupica features PI Sunny Randall. “Someone Like You” by Karen Kingsbury is a love story that begins with a frozen embryo.

Activities books for kids

We have three new activities books for kids by Asia Citro, creator of the popular blog Fun at Home with Kids and a former classroom science teacher and outdoor camp director. “150+ Screen-Free Activities for Kids” helps parents, caregivers and kids rediscover the spirit of imaginative play. “The Curious Kid’s Science Book” contains more than 100 creative hands-on activities for ages 4-6. “A Little Bit of Dirt” offers more than 55 science and art activities to reconnect children and nature.

Nonfiction

“This is What America Looks Like” is a memoir by Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza explores what he calls today’s “identity socialism.” “Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett is a memoir of a child growing up in a dangerous cult.

Thrillers, suspense and mysteries

“Don’t Lie to Me” by Willow Rose begins when a 12-year-old never comes home from summer camp. “Terra Mortem” by Ethan Proud is a sci-fi thriller. “Deceptions” by Kelly Armstrong is a Cainsville mystery. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celese Ng explores divisions between cultures after a favored daughter dies. “Eagle Station” by Dale Brown is a geopolitical adventure featuring the Space Force. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly features journalist Jack McEvoy.

Other novels

“Personal Appearances Are Everything” by Bitty Collins and Carolyn Jason is set in the world’s most prestigious department store. “Verity” by Lisa T. Bergrens is a historical novel set in the West Indies. “Daughter of Sand and Stone” by Libbie Hawker is a historical novel based on a real-life heroine. “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner features a group of disparate individuals fighting to preserve the author’s home and legacy.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books and audiobooks are available through cloudLibrary by Bibliotheca. Access cloudLibrary by clicking on the downloadable content icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Donations

We are grateful our anonymous donors. Your material donations now can be put into the drop box at the library, effective immediately — but not into the drop box at City Market. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns. And a gentle reminder: We can only accept fiction from the last 10 years and nonfiction from the past five. The publication date is usually in small type on the bottom of one of the first few pages of the book.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.