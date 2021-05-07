Library News: Library hours expand to pre-COVID-plus levels this week

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are delighted to announce that the robust local vaccination program for our community and your library staff means that effective this week, the library’s hours can return to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

“It’s a thrill for all of us to go back to keeping your library safely open for more hours every week,” said Meg Wempe, director. “We will continue to implement special COVID-related safety measures like proper mask wearing and social distancing as well as providing hand sanitizers. Under these new conditions, meeting rooms can now be used by up to 10 people. Also, we’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.”

As well, you are no longer required to make an appointment for Tech Time, ESL or PALS. You are welcome to visit the library in person during the published times for those programs (see below). We will honor any appointments that were previously made.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Special note

“We want people to always feel welcome in the library and to experience a very friendly vibe when they visit,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But we remind everyone that, similar to other public indoor spaces in Colorado, we must follow the executive order that requires people aged 11 or older to properly wear a mask when entering or moving within any public indoor space. If you are unable or unwilling to wear a mask, we are pleased to assist you outside the building through our curbside service. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.”

Spotlight on graphic novels

Learn more about graphic novels — books made up of comics content — and what makes them special, enjoyable and important by joining the all-ages graphic novel reading challenge beginning on Monday, May 10. This spotlight will involve a display at the library, Facebook posts, a reading challenge and resources available online or in the library. This will be up for a few weeks.

LEGO challenge

Saturday

Join us on May 8 at 10 a.m. for a free all-ages LEGO challenge via an image posted on Facebook and the library website. Use your own pieces to create something that will fit the challenge. If you don’t have LEGOs, we have a few grab bags available at the library.

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, via Zoom to discuss “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. Copies of the book are available at your library. The Zoom meeting ID is 874 5826 9188, passcode is 81147. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month.

In-person family storytimes by appointment

Next Thursday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., Josie will host by-appointment storytimes in person for individual family groups. The free 15-minute sessions will include a story, movement activity, rhymes and other fun things, and will be accompanied by a craft to do at home. One family group at a time. All participants over age 2 must wear a mask. This personalized service will be available once a month. Phone the library at (970) 264-2209 for your appointment.

New writing challenge

On May 3, we posted a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

New Storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The May 6-20 theme is celebrating water. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Calling all teens

If you enjoy reading books, learning new skills and helping your community, we hope sixth- through 12th-graders will sign up to volunteer at your library. You’ll write book reviews, make artwork for the teen area, help plan new programs, judge our pumpkin-decorating contest, prepare crafts for kids’ programs and help keep the library organized. Please stop by the library or apply online.

Knitting takeaways

Pick up free knitting takeaways at the library entrance during open hours to take for your in-home enjoyment. We’ll have patterns, craft ideas, instructions and some limited supplies available.

After-school program

In response to COVID, we have revamped our free after-school program into STEAM enrichment kits — STEAM standing for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — for ages 5 and up. Registration is required at (970) 264-2209. Pick up your kit and then bring your completed projects back to the library to be displayed in the last week of the month.

DIY crafts takeaway

for kids

Drop by during open hours to pick up free DIY crafts takeaways for youngsters age 10 and older outside the building.

Tech Time — no

appointment needed

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Appointments are no longer required, but we will honor any appointments that were previously made. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL — no appointment needed

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. (note new hours). Appointments are no longer required, but we will honor any appointments that were previously made.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library. We are beginning a new adventure this month, so it’s the perfect time for new players to begin.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Thursday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times —with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

Adult education — no appointment needed

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person today, Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. (note new time), where Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Appointments are no longer required, but we will honor any appointments that were previously made. Note there will be no PALS on May 13.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are two versions — youth and adults.

Books on CD

“Smoke” by Joe Ide is the fifth installment of the Isaiah Quintabe mystery series. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn features three women reunited by a mysterious encrypted letter. “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown is a NIMA adventure. “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton is a new Fox and O’Hare mystery. “A Dark Queen Rises” by Ashok K. Banker is book two in the Burnt Ember fantasy series.

Nonfiction

“Code Breaker” by historian Walter Isaacson features the scientific breakthroughs of Jennifer Doudna and her collaborators in the field of gene editing. “Blood and Treasure” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin is the biography of Daniel Boone as a frontiersman and Revolutionary War hero. “Authentic” by Paul Van Doren is a memoir by the founder of Vans shoes. “Nolo’s Encyclopedia of Everyday Law” provides answers to more than 1,000 frequently asked legal questions.

Novels

“Popisho” by Leone Ross is set in a magical archipelago inspired by the author’s Jamaican homeland. “The Brides of Lancaster County” by Wanda E. Brunstetter contains four romances set in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country.

Large print

“Queen of Bones” by Teresa Dovalpage is a mystery set in Havana. “Aftershock” by Judy Melinek and T.J. Mitchell is a mystery featuring medical examiner Dr. Jessie Teska. “Transient Desires” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido mystery set in Venice.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Perfect for COVID times, we have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages —– children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Thanks to Joanne Ferko and our anonymous donors for their material donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to help support the services and programs provided by your Ruby Sisson Library. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” — Terry Pratchett (1948-2015), one of the UK’s most successful authors who received a knighthood in 2009 and saw many of his books adapted for the screen.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.