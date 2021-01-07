Library News: Hundreds of fitness resources to support your New Year’s resolutions

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to ramp up your fitness routine, we want you to know that your library has a huge variety of resources relating to fitness — in fact, almost 450 items in our collection.

They include books, DVDs and periodicals covering topics such as weight training, yoga, healthy eating, outdoor exercise and much more. If you cannot find an item you’re looking for here, any of our friendly staff can help you search for it through our consortium of libraries.

Additionally, we have multiple online resources related to health and wellness. One such database is Consumer Health Complete, the single most comprehensive resource for consumer-related health content. It covers all areas of health and wellness from mainstream medicine to the many perspectives of complementary, holistic and integrated medicine. Online resources are available 24/7 at www.pagosalibrary.org. Select the tab “Online Resources” at the top of the home page. The resources are listed in alphabetical order. You will need your library card number to access some of the sites.

New free literacy

program for babies

An exciting new Colorado-based literacy program that helps families and caregivers build their babies’ vocabulary starts in Archuleta County on Jan. 11, thanks to a partnership involving your library, AmeriCorps and the San Juan BOCES.

Called LENA, the free sessions start the week of Jan. 11. A half-hour Q-and-A discussion to provide more information for interested parents and caregivers will take place Saturday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. on Zoom, with the link available on the library website.

You need to sign up for this special program in order to be enrolled in the workshops that will provide you with personalized information and ideas to help your child. Please contact Michelle Salmeron-Ramierez at 585-4293 or michelle@unitedway-swco.org. The program is available in English and Spanish. It was created for babies from newborn to age 3 and will help you use talking to build your child’s brain.

Library operations update

Under COVID Level Orange, we can allow 30 patrons in the library at a time, up from 15 under Level Red. In an abundance of caution, our other safety protocols remain in place.

Your library staff has been split into separate smaller workgroups in an attempt to lower exposure and keep the library open should somebody test positive. Because of this, you may notice that occasionally service is a little slower than usual.

Here is the current status at your library:

• We remain open on Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., with 1 to 2 p.m. reserved for seniors and higher-risk populations.

• Other hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and higher-risk populations. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: closed.

• We are accepting meeting room reservations only for individuals or members of the same household, with library programs having first dibs on the rooms. You can schedule only so far out, usually two weeks to a month, depending on where we are in the month.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Nine computers are available. In most cases, usage will be allowed for three hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Thursdays, when it’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• You can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library. No donations in the City Market box, please.

• Notary service is available on a very limited basis. Please call for an appointment. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of open, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.

Special note

“We want people to always feel welcome in the library, and to experience a very friendly vibe when they visit,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But we need to remind everyone that, similar to other public indoor spaces in Colorado, we must follow the executive order that requires people ages 11 or older to wear a covering over their noses and mouths when entering or moving within any public indoor space. If you are unable or unwilling to wear a mask, we are pleased to assist you outside the building through our curbside service.”

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic each month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. The volunteer attorney can phone you directly, or you can come into the library and meet via Zoom. To sign up for these calls, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come first-served.

LEGO challenge

Join us Saturday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. for a free all-ages LEGO challenge via an image posted on Facebook and the library website. Use your own pieces to create something that will fit the challenge. If you don’t have LEGOs, we will have a few grab bags available at the library.

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, via Zoom to discuss “Tomboy Bride” by Harriet Fish Backus. Please contact the library if you need a copy of the book. The Zoom meeting ID is 874 5826 9188, passcode 81147. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month.

Knitting takeaways

You can pick up free knitting takeaways at the library entrance during open hours to take for your in-home enjoyment. We’ll have patterns, craft ideas, instructions and some limited supplies available.

New writing challenge

On Jan. 4, we posted a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating. This is a free all-ages activity.

After-school program

In response to COVID, we have revamped our free after-school program into STEAM enrichment kits, STEAM standing for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, for ages 5 and up. Registration is required at 264-2209. Pick up your kit and then bring your completed projects back to the library to be displayed in the last week of the month.

DIY craft takeaway

for kids

Drop by your library for free DIY crafts takeaways for youngsters age 10 and older during open hours. Pick up a packet outside the library.

In-person gaming

Free in-person gaming is suspended due to COVID safety concerns.

Storywalk for kids

Weather permitting, every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The Jan. 2-13 theme is playing in the snow. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Make a 15- to 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time to resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, please.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times — with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course takes place in person, where Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Contact the library and Mark will work with you to schedule a date and time to meet.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are two versions — youth and adults.

DVDs

“The Advocates” is a documentary about the homeless in Los Angeles. “Tenet” takes place in the industrial world of international espionage. “Winter in Vail” is a romance. “Spy” is an action comedy. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is a romantic comedy. “This is Us” is the third season.

Books on CD

“You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson is a suspense story. “The Tower of Fools” by Andrzej Sapkowski is the first book in the new Russia trilogy historical fantasy series. “House of Correction” by Nicci French is a thriller set in England. “The Dirty South” by John Connolly is a Charlie Parker mystery. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich is a Stephanie Plum mystery.

Large print

“Big Jake’s Last Drive” by Robert J. Randisi is a Ralph Compton western. “They Came to Kill” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Preacher and MacCallister western.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

For her generous monetary donation, we thank Wempe. For books and materials this week, we thank Roxanne Schick. Please put your material donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” — Maya Angelou, American poet, author and civil rights activist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.