Library News: How to find new books that match your likes and interests

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

If you’ve got more time to read because COVID is keeping you at home and would like to expand your reading choices, we suggest you go to our NoveList database, where you’ll find a multitude of options to enrich your reading life.

Access is available free by clicking on “Online Resources” on the top of the library’s website. Scroll down to NoveList, click on the icon, enter your library card number and see the many opportunities for all ages. They’re presented for adults, teens, ages 9-12 and ages 0-8:

• One section is called “I’m in the mood for …” that offers a selection of books that are lyrical and stylistically complex (lovely, layered reads), bittersweet (happy endings not guaranteed), sweeping and dramatic (sagas) and fun (laugh-out-loud stories).

• There is a category for Australian and New Zealand authors, as well as for Canadian writers.

• There’s a special section for graphic novels, manga and anime.

• There are categories for all genres, including fantasy, historical novels, mysteries, romance, sci-fi and westerns.

• There’s even a category called “Reading during pandemic” that accesses cozy and gentle stories, heartwarming reads, fast-paced thrillers and pandemic apocalypse fiction.

Happy searching and happy reading.

New free literacy

program for babies

An exciting new free Colorado-based literacy program that helps families and caregivers build their babies’ vocabulary is now underway in Archuleta County, thanks to a partnership involving your library, AmeriCorps and the San Juan BOCES.

You need to sign up for this special program, called LENA, in order to be enrolled in the workshops that will provide you with personalized information and ideas to help your child. Please contact Michelle Salmeron-Ramierez at 585-4293 or michelle@unitedway-swco.org. The program is available in English and Spanish. It was created for babies from newborn to age 3 and will help you use talking to build your child’s brain.

Library operations update

Here is the current status under COVID Level Orange:

• 30 patrons may be in the building at a time.

• Open Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., with 1 to 2 p.m. reserved for seniors and higher-risk populations.

• Other hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and higher-risk populations. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: closed.

• Accepting meeting room reservations only for individuals or members of the same household, with library programs having first dibs on the rooms.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Ten computers are available. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Thursdays, when it’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of open, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.

Special note

“We want people to always feel welcome in the library and to experience a very friendly vibe when they visit,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But we need to remind everyone that, similar to other public indoor spaces in Colorado, we must follow the executive order that requires people age 11 or older to wear a covering over their noses and mouths when entering or moving within any public indoor space. If you are unable or unwilling to wear a mask, we are pleased to assist you outside the building through our curbside service.”

New all-ages writing

challenge

On Feb. 8, we will post a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating. This is a free all-ages activity.

New Storywalk for kids

Weather permitting, every other Thursday Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The current theme is escape to warmer climates via a fanciful ocean story. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Knitting takeaways

Pick up free knitting takeaways at the library entrance during open hours to take for your in-home enjoyment. We’ll have patterns, craft ideas, instructions and some limited supplies available.

Calling all teens

If you enjoy reading books, learning new skills and helping your community, we hope sixth- through 12th-graders will sign up to volunteer at your library. You’ll write book reviews, make artwork for the teen area, help plan new programs, judge our pumpkin-decorating contest, prepare crafts for kids’ programs and help keep the library organized. Please stop by the library or apply online.

After-school program

In response to COVID, we have revamped our free after-school program into STEAM enrichment kits, STEAM standing for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, for ages 5 and up. Registration is required at 264-2209. Pick up your kit and then bring your completed projects back to the library to be displayed in the last week of the month.

DIY craft takeaway

for kids

Drop by your library for free DIY crafts takeaways for youngsters age 10 and older during open hours. Pick up a packet outside the library.

Tech Time

Make a 15- to 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, please.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times — with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place in person, where Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Contact the library and Mark will work with you to schedule a date and time to meet.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are two versions — youth and adults.

Large print

“The Wrong Family” by Terryn Fisher features a retired therapist. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels is a Sisterhood mystery. “The Shooting at Chateau Rock” by Martin Walker is a Bruno, chief of police, mystery. “The Gift of the Magpie” by Donna Andrews is a Meg Langslow mystery. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “Lost Banshee Mine” by Jackson Lowry is a Ralph Compton western in the Sundown Riders series.

Nonfiction

“Bad Medicine” by former prosecutor Charlotte Bismuth exposes corruption and greed behind America’s opioid epidemic. “How to Prepare for Climate Change” by David Pogue is a practical guide to adapting and surviving.

Books on CD

“Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels is the latest in the Sisterhood series. “Neighbor” by Danielle Steel features a reclusive actress who opens her home after an earthquake. “Tattoos on the Heart” by pastor Gregory Boyle contains inspirational stories from the L.A. barrio. “Prodigal Son” by Gregg Hurwitz connects a government assassin with his mother when she calls for help. “Dear Miss Kopp” by Amy Stewart is a Kopp Sisters novel set in World War I.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

For their materials donations, we thank our anonymous donors. Please put your material donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to help support the services and programs provided by your Ruby Sisson Library. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209. Thank you.

Quotable quote

“More is lost by indecision than a wrong decision. Indecision is the thief of opportunity.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman statesman, scholar and academic.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.