Library News: Holds coming from other libraries now

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

When you log in to your account to place a hold on a DVD or a book (regular type, large print or audio book on CD), you will notice that now you are able to place holds on items from other libraries. Please know that libraries are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Also, we are now offering curbside pickup and limited computer use by appointment on Saturdays, with the same hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curbside and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for computer appointments.

Curbside service, now Monday through Saturday outside the front door, allows you to pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

Computer appointments, now Monday through Saturday, allow the admittance of a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building. To make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

Note that in compliance with San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick.

HVAC installation

Our long-awaited HVAC project has started and should take six to eight weeks to complete. Now that summer is here and the warm weather calls for AC, we hope for a shorter timeline for the comfort of patrons and staff in the building. We’ll keep you informed.

Summer Reading

Program

It’s not too late to sign up for the free Summer Reading Program that runs until July 31. Fun activities are open to people of all ages and abilities.

• You will be given a “choose your own adventure” booklet full of activities and challenges designed to help you explore a world of stories. The activities are fun to do — and completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses. The booklets include a map of an imaginary island that needs saving or it will fade away. As you travel to different places on the map and complete various tasks, you will save the island and be able to win prizes. The island is full of fun and interesting locations such as the Neighborhood Village, Fairytale Forest, Mythic Mountains, Cliffs of Adventure and more.

• There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. You can pick them up curbside at the library and view them on our website. As well, many booklets are being delivered through the school lunch delivery program.

• Are you ready to begin your journey? Contact the library to sign up. Call us at 264-2209, email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We just need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

• In addition to the adventure booklets, a new all-ages challenge will appear each week in this “Library News” column. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes.

Challenge 6: Art project

Create an art project with things you find outside your home. Take a picture of your creation and tell us what you used to make it. Submissions can be emailed to the library at ruby@pagosalibrary.org, dropped off during curbside hours (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), posted on the library’s Facebook page, or called in to 264-2209. Everyone can participate and entries will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs on the library’s Facebook page. Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie — and she is eager to have a live audience. Saturday’s sessions continue to be prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

Storywalk program

for kids

Every Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, will post “signs” outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The July 2-9 theme is fables.

Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book to enjoy a story that comes with morals and lessons embedded in it. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library during curbside hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other services available now

Here’s a reminder of our other services under the state’s current coronavirus guidelines that will continue until we get a variance or the governor issues an updated advisory:

1. If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

2. We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

3. Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs outlined in these “Library News” columns.

The census has never been easier

If you haven’t already, please respond to the census right now. To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov or by phone call (844) 330-2020 for the English version and (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

CDs

“The Paladin” by David Ignatius is a spy novel featuring a CIA operations officer. “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr follows two sisters born 20 years apart who come together during difficult times.

Large print

“Close Up” by Amanda Quick is a mystery featuring a news photographer working in 1930s Hollywood. “Tom Clancy Firing Point” by Mike Maden is a Jack Ryan Jr. adventure. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi Fargo adventure. “Death Wields a Henry .44” by Mike Sartain and Frank Leslie contains two westerns. “Bullets Don’t Argue” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Perley Gates western.

Nonfiction

“So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ljeoma Oluo is a hard-hitting, user-friendly examination of race in America. “Our Time Is Now” by Stacy Abrams offers a blueprint to end voter suppression. “Democracy in One Book or Less” by David Litt explores the changes needed in the U.S. political process with humor and optimism. “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum argues that straight talk about our racial identities is essential. “Horse Owner’s Guide to Toxic Plants” by Sandra McQuinn is an expansive reference guide for horse owners. “Once a Shooter” by T.J. Stevens is a firsthand account of what it is like to be a high school shooter now pardoned by God. “White Kids” by sociologist Margaret A. Hagerman looks at how affluent parents intentionally and unintentionally use their privilege to influence their kids in a racially divided America.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

While the coronavirus restrictions keep you from browsing inside the library, we suggest a fun digital alternative: Ever since March when we had to close the building, we have been buying more downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults.

Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Quotable quote

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” — Will Rogers (1879-1935), American actor, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist and social commentator from Oklahoma.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.