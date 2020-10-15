Library News: Free books for 4-year-olds plus spook-tacular creations

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

For the ninth year, libraries across Colorado are giving a free paperback book to every 4-year-old in the state from now until Oct. 25 as part of a special family literacy project.

Some 75,000 copies of “The Little Red Fort” written by Brenda Maier and illustrated by Sonia Sanchez are being distributed to children statewide at local libraries, including at your Sisson Library, in either English or Spanish. The book features Ruby, who finds some old boards and decides to build a fort. Her brothers make fun of her, saying she doesn’t know how to build. “Then I’ll learn,” says Ruby. And she does.

With a lively text and delightful drawings, “The Little Red Fort” is a fun read for kids and their parents — and an inspiration for all youngsters who love to say, “I can do it myself.”

To add to the festivities, we also will be celebrating with some “forts” set up in the library’s garden, if the weather cooperates, for kids to read in.

The goal of this One Book Colorado program is to encourage families to read together every day and add new books to home libraries to ensure school readiness.

Please come by the library or attend any program and pick up this free book for your 4-year-old youngster. Better yet, bring them in to pick up their books and see the opportunities for fun and learning that are available free at your library.

Spook-tacular creations

Starting today, Thursday, Oct. 15, we invite you to take part in creating some spooky temporary community art until Oct. 31. Projects will be set up outside the library with instructions.

DIY craft takeaway

Drop by your library for free DIY craft takeaways for youngsters age 10 and older. Just pick up a packet outside the library and follow the instructions.

Calling all teens

If you enjoy reading books, learning new skills and helping your community, we hope you will sign up to volunteer at your library. You’ll be invited to write book reviews, make artwork for the teen area, help plan new programs, judge our pumpkin-decorating contest, prepare crafts for kids’ programs and help keep the library organized.

Please stop by the library or apply online.

In-person gaming

Free in-person gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect for all ages has resumed on Fridays. Please join us on Oct. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Due to COVID concerns, we are only allowing a maximum of four participants in the gaming room. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained at all times.

Voter registration tutorial

Are you registered to vote? Do you know how to review your voter registration or update information to ensure you are eligible to vote? You can view an informative tutorial about these vital topics on the library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org/election-2020/.

Adult DIY on Facebook

A free fall-themed DIY event offers some crafty ideas of how to create several fall-themed decorations. If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

New Storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The Oct. 8-21 theme is ingenuity. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book exploring what it takes to turn an idea into reality as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library. By popular demand, Storywalks will continue until the snow makes it too difficult to proceed.

Tech Time

Make a 15- or 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time. If you have a Tech Time appointment on Thursday, phone from the parking lot or knock loudly on the front door to be let in.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Note start time change from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins.

Dungeons and Dragons on Google Meet

Join us on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons, free for teens and young adults. Note that this fun fantasy role-playing game has moved from Zoom to Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs. Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times — with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Tax lien information

To watch a video of the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office Oct. 1 presentation on what a tax lien is and how to get started on investing in them if you want to do so, go to our website at https://pagosalibrary.org/adult-services/.

Adult learning classes will resume in November

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other free in-person tutoring from Mark are suspended for October and will resume in November.

Summary of our partial reopening

• We’re now open on Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., with 1 to 2 p.m. reserved for seniors and higher-risk populations.

• Other hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors and higher-risk populations. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: closed.

• We are accepting meeting room reservations for small groups, with library programs having first dibs on the rooms for our programs. In addition, you can schedule only so far out, usually two weeks to a month, depending on where we are in the month.

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Nine computers are available. In most cases, computer usage will be allowed for three hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• For those not comfortable coming into the building or unable to wear a mask, curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for Thursdays, when it’s available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• You now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library. No donations in the City Market box, please.

• Notary service is available during open hours on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help in person or over the phone for our online resources.

Short fiction

“Unrestricted Access” by James Rollins is an anthology of 12 short stories, including a new novella never before published.

Novels

“The Return” by Nicholas Sparks is the story of an injured Navy doctor and two women whose secrets will change his life. “The Archive of the Forgotten” by A.J. Hackwith is a Hell’s Library fantasy adventure. “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman is the sequel to “Practical Magic.” “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand is the final book in the Paradise trilogy. “Daughter of Black Lake” by Cathy Marie Buchanan follows a family facing an unimaginable trial in a world of pagan traditions.

CDs

“Anxious People” by Fredrik Blackman is the story of a crime that never took place. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny is a Chief Inspector Gamache mystery. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb is a Lt. Eve Dallas mystery. “The Darkest Evening” by Ann Cleeves begins when a toddler is found alone in a car in a snowstorm. “Older” by Pamela Redmond is the sequel to “Younger,” the hit TV series. “The Invention of Sound” by Chuck Palahniuk exposes the violence beneath Hollywood’s glamorous façade. “One By One” by Ruth Ware is a mystery set in a snowed-in ski chalet in the French Alps.

Nonfiction

“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World” is written by Fareed Zakaria, CNN’s world affairs expert. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld is an autobiography told through the comedian’s jokes. “I Have Something To Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg is the memoir by the husband of former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. “One Vote Away” by Ted Cruz explores how a single Supreme Court seat can change history.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are grateful for the generous monetary donation from Susan and Terry Arrington. Please put your material donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“We can destroy ourselves by cynicism and disillusion just as effectively as by bombs.” — Kenneth Clark (1903-1983), British art historian, museum director and TV broadcaster who in 1969 created “Civilisation,” the first color TV series about the arts that was broadcast in Britain and around the world.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.