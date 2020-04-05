Library News: Dos and don’ts at your library during COVIC-19 pandemic

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Gov. Jared Polis’ mandatory stay-at-home order for all residents of Colorado because of coronavirus applies to your library, of course. That means some disruptions to our services to you and your families — but several resources still are available from the comfort of your home.

Let’s start with three don’ts:

1. No drop-offs, please. We’re asking you to keep all materials that you have checked out until this crisis is over instead of returning them to the library chute or to the uptown dropbox, to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fines.

2. Our front door/curbside pickup service has been suspended, so you will have to wait until the library reopens to pick up new books, DVDs, CDs and other materials.

3. Please do not make donations of books or other materials until your library is able to reopen.

Here are the resources that still are available to you via our website at www.pagosalibrary.org:

1. You can view your account and place holds — but because of the suspension of courier service between Colorado libraries, you are able to place holds only on our library’s items at this time. All the new books and CDs in this column qualify, as they are in our collection. When the library reopens, our staff will pull the holds you placed while we were closed.

2. Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To see them all, go to our website at pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

3. As always, you can access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot – with your windows and doors closed, please.

4. Staff is working from home, so if you have a question you can email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or call us at 264-2209 and leave a message. We are returning messages Monday through Friday to assist patrons.

This situation is quickly evolving. You can stay up-to-date with what we’re doing through our website or our Facebook page. In the meantime, stay safe by following all the health advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at its website, www.cdc.gov, and San Juan Basin Public Health at www.sjbpublichealth.org/.

“Traditionally libraries have always been a place of refuge and comfort in times of emergency,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But, as we all know, this is a highly unusual situation, and the health and safety of our patrons and our community must be our top priority.

“We only hope the resources outlined above will be of use to you and your family until we can open our doors again.

“Take care and stay safe.”

It’s census time now

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version and (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version.

Remember that WiFi is available from your car in the parking lot 24/7, even during the library closure. You can visit pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online.

How-to and self-help books

“The Bulletproof Diet” by Dave Asprey describes a new diet created by this Silicon Valley multimillionaire in his mid-20s. “Maui Revealed” by Wizard Publications is the fifth edition. “Guide to Colorado Backroads and 4-Wheel-Drive Trails” by Charles A. Wells and Matt Peterson is the fourth edition. There’s also a Northern Colorado version. “Healing Depression Without Medication” by Jodie Skillicorn is a psychiatrist’s guide to balancing mind, body and soul.

“Find Your Path” by country singer Carrie Underwood shares the author’s Fit52 fitness plan. “Minimal Metal Jewelry” by Kieu Pham Gray contains 21 projects with step-by-step instructions. “Rock Your Rental” by Joanne and Rosanne Palmisano provides style, design and marketing tips to boost your bookings.

Other nonfiction

“The Real Wolf” by Ted B. Lyon and Will N. Graves explores the science, politics and economics of coexisting with wolves in modern times. “Giants of the Monsoon Forest” by Jacob Hill takes us deep into the teak forests of Burma and India to learn about the extraordinarily intelligent elephants who carry the logs. “The Complete Guide to Fighters and Bombers of the World” by Francis Crosby features 1,200 wartime and modern identification photographs. “They Are Already Here” by Sarah Scoles is a revealing look at the UFO culture.

“Velvet Rope Economy” by New York Times business reporter Nelson D. Schwartz details the many ways the wealthy and privileged exploit their advantages and increase income inequality. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” by Emmy-nominated TV writer Bess Kalb is a memoir about her deep relationship with her grandmother. “What You Should Know About Politics … But Don’t” by Jessamyn Conrad is a nonpartisan guide to all the issues facing us today.

Large print

“A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler follows two families in a tight-knit North Carolina neighborhood. “The Case of the Wandering Scholar” by Kate Saunders is a Laetitia Rodd mystery.

Books on CD

“Trace Elements” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery set in Venice. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels is a romance with a surprise suspense twist. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel looks at relationships that come together and then fall apart. “Gunpowder Express” by Brett Cogburn is a Widowmaker James western. “The Lost Colony” by A.G. Riddle is a new sci-fi thriller.

“The First Cell” by Azra Raza offers criticism of how we mistreat cancer, how we can do better and why we must. “The Undying” is a memoir by poet Anne Boyer of surviving breast cancer as she experienced hoaxes and corporate lies during her treatment. “The Stakes 2020 and the Survival of American Democracy” by Robert Kuttner details the author’s belief that a progressive Democrat has a better chance of beating President Trump than a moderate.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Beheld” by TaraShea Nesbit tells of a stranger’s arrival in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Mass., and a crime that shakes the community.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are available at our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

We offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Donations note

Quotable quote

“It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.” — Professor Dumbledore, headmaster of the wizardry school Hogwarts in the “Harry Potter” series.

