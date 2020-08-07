Library News: City Market drop box reopens, plus cardboard car race and costume contest

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

You will be pleased to know that our courier service is resuming three times a week, which means you now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market.

Of course, you can continue to bring them to the drop box at the library as well. Your City Market returns will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns at the library.

Cardboard car race and costume contest

If the COVID-19 restrictions are getting you down, we have two fun free new events for you.

Aug. 13-20, we’re hosting an all-ages cardboard car race. Pick up the materials to make your own cardboard car and then return to race on the track set up outside the library.

If you love to dress up or create costumes, select a character and deck yourself out like your character for this “cosplay” contest, a term used for dressing up as a way of expressing something that matters to you and expressing your character in mannerisms or speech. From Aug. 10-14, submit a picture of yourself in your cosplay to ruby@pagosalibrary.org or drop by the library as we will take a picture of you. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories including superheroes, fantasy, animated characters, anime/manga and more. Contact the library for more guidelines and rules.

Archuleta census

response very low

As of July 29, only 39.2 percent of Archuleta County households had completed the census. Archuleta County needs your help because this is a very low response rate so far into the census process.

Your participation directly affects hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Our county needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars. If you have not already completed this important questionnaire, please do so at your earliest convenience.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

The deadline to complete the census online or by telephone has been extended to Oct. 31. Please contact Brad or Josie at the library if you have any census-related questions, or visit 2020census.gov for more information.

Summer Reading

Program

The free all-ages Summer Reading Program at your library has been extended through the end of August, a decision that came from a desire to bring continued learning and fun to our community throughout the summer, according to Meg Wempe, director.

“It also provides more opportunity for us to purchase gift certificates from local businesses for our prizes to do our small part to help economic recovery,” she said.

If you haven’t already signed up, we hope you’ll take this opportunity to join us now. You will receive a “choose your own adventure” booklet with fun activities and challenges. Completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses. There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult.

To sign up, call us at 264-2209, email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We need to know your name, contact information, and what age group to assign you to.

Details of our partial reopening

Here’s a summary of your library’s current operations:

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to return books, browse, register for a new library card, make copies, send faxes, pick up tax forms and check out materials like books, DVDs, CDs and periodicals.

• The first hour every weekday — from 9 to 10 a.m. — is reserved for seniors and other high-risk people.

• Eight computers are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., three by advance appointment and five for walk-ins. Call us at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. In most cases, computer usage will be limited to two hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters on a walk-in basis Monday through Saturday.

• Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for building entry and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for computer use.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those not comfortable coming into the building. Call 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Notary public service is available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per notary.

• Tech time, ESL and GED are available. See details below.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to provide your login credentials. If you previously self-registered, you now can pick up your physical card after providing proof of address.

• We’re happy to provide tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any large in-person programming at this time.

Ruby’s Book Club

via Zoom

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. our book club for adults resumes via Zoom when we discuss “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Contact brad@pagosalibrary.org if you want to attend or need a copy of the book. This book club meets the second Tuesday of every month.

Tech Time

Make an appointment for one of three slots available from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time.

ESL

In-person classes take place Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

GED and other tutoring

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other in-person tutoring from Mark is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons, open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page.

Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m. you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times -— with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Storywalks for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The Aug. 6-20 theme is glow-in-the-dark adventures. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library. By popular demand, Storywalks will continue until the snow makes it too difficult to proceed.

Free legal clinic by

appointment

The free legal clinic previously held at your library each month is now by appointment on Aug. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. Instead of patrons coming in to the library, the volunteer attorney will phone you directly.

To be added to the sign-up sheet for these calls, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library.

The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so the first to sign up will be the first served. Our volunteer attorney can answer your questions related to civil law, including unemployment benefits, landlord-tenant issues and more.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“He Started It” by Samantha Downing follows siblings, one a killer, at a reunion after a family death. “The Order” by Daniel Silva is a Gabriel Allon thriller. “Cajun Justice” by James Patterson and Tucker Axum is set in the Louisiana bayou. “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena follows a couple after a woman from his past shows up with accusations. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution” by Brian Freeman is a Jason Bourne thriller. “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney is a psychological thriller about babies switched at birth.

Other novels

“True Places” by Sonja Yoerg begins when a mother encounters a young girl on the Blue Ridge Parkway. “Girls of Summer” by Nancy Thayer is a family story set on Nantucket. “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center features a new school principal who’s become a rule-enforcing tough guy.

Nonfiction

“Defender in Chief” by John Yoo is an exploration of presidential power and defense of Trump’s actions. “Twilight of Democracy” by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum explains the world’s shift to authoritarianism. “Bright Precious Thing” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gail Caldwell is a memoir about how the woman’s movement revolutionized and saved her life. “White Too Long” by Robert P. Jones is an analysis of the relationship between Christianity and white supremacy.

“The Unidentified” by cultural historian Colin Dickey looks at our obsession with monsters, aliens and other unexplained phenomenon. “Love and Meaning After 50” by Drs. Julia L. Mayer and Barry J. Jacobs offers advice on the 10 most important challenges to strengthen long-term relationships. “Butch Cassidy” by Charles Leerhsen is a biography of this complicated and notorious criminal. “Chiquis Keto” by Chiquis Rivera is the 21-day starter kit for Latin food lovers.

Books on CD

“The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben begins with a missing teenage girl. “The Persuasion” by Iris Johansen is an Eve Duncan mystery. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz is a thriller about a terrifying threat to humanity. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow is a legal thriller. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly features journalist Jack McEvoy. “The Suicide House” by Charlie Donlea opens with a murder in a prestigious prep school. “Into Darkness” by Terry Goodkind is book five in the Children of D’Hara fantasy series.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Ever since March, we have been buying more downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults.

Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different – and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use.

Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are deeply grateful to several donors for their generous contributions — from Patricia Howard and Donald Logan in honor of Bob and Carole Howard, from Bonni Pszola, and from Pam and Henry McGivern in memory of Susan Haney.

Material donations now can be put into the drop boxes both at the library and also at City Market. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“I think about all the people who’ve had to go through it alone, with no one to touch them, hug them, wipe a tear from their faces, laugh with them. We’re humans. We need to be together, even if it’s only on FaceTime.” — Actor-singer-songwriter Rita Wilson who, with her husband Tom Hanks, came down with COVID-19 when he was filming in Australia.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.