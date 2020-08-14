Library News: Census deadline moved up, plus virtual movie-making course

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

The deadline to respond to the census has been moved forward to Sept. 30, so you do not have much time to participate if you have not already done so.

Sadly, our local response rate so far is not good. Archuleta County’s current response rate is 39.5 percent — a very low number that is even more concerning with the new shorter time to respond. It compares with the much higher rate of 66.4 percent for the state of Colorado overall.

Your participation directly affects hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways.

Our county needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars. If you have not already completed this important questionnaire, please do so at your earliest convenience.

When you respond to the census online or by telephone, your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Please contact Brad or Josie at the library if you have any census-related questions, or visit 2020census.gov for more information.

Movie-making course

via Zoom

From Monday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m., join us for five free 45-minute Zoom sessions on various aspects of the stop-motion filmmaking process. The course will be led by Elizabeth Kuntz, teaching artist with the Santa Fe Opera and Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C.

You will need a smartphone or tablet to create films using the free version of Stop Motion Studio and to spend time between sessions to create your original movie. Registration is required via phone or email to the library. This is for ages 7 and above.

Cardboard car race

Aug. 13-20, we’re hosting a free all-ages cardboard car race. Pick up the materials to make your own cardboard car and then return to race on the track set up outside the library.

Costume contest

If you love to dress up or create costumes, select a character and deck yourself out like your character for this free “cosplay” contest, a term used for dressing up as a way of expressing something that matters to you and expressing your character in mannerisms or speech.

By tomorrow, Aug. 14, submit a picture of yourself in your cosplay to ruby@pagosalibrary.org or drop by the library as we will take a picture of you. Winners will be announced Aug. 15 and prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories including superheroes, fantasy, animated characters, anime/manga and more.

Please be respectful of other people and cultures in your cosplay. As the library is a public venue, we ask that costumes be appropriate for all audiences to view. We reserve the right not to display any photos that do not meet the criteria.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic previously held at your library each month is now by appointment and is happening tomorrow, Aug. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. Instead of patrons coming in to the library, the volunteer attorney will phone you directly.

To be added to the sign-up sheet for these calls, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic” with your first name and phone number to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served.

Summer Reading

Program extended

It’s not too late to sign up for the free all-ages Summer Reading Program, which is extended through the end of August, a decision that came from a desire to bring continued learning and fun to our community throughout the summer, according to Meg Wempe, director.

“It also provides more opportunity for us to purchase gift certificates from local businesses for our prizes to do our small part to help economic recovery,” she said.

If you haven’t already signed up, call us at 264-2209, email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to.

You will receive a “choose your own adventure” booklet with fun activities and challenges. Completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes. There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult.

Details of our partial

reopening

Here’s a summary of your library’s current operations:

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The first hour every weekday — from 9 to 10 a.m. — is reserved for seniors and other high-risk people.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Eight computers are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most cases, computer usage will be limited to two hours per day. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for building entry and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for computer use.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those not comfortable coming into the building. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• Our courier service has resumed, so you now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library.

• Notary public service is available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any large in-person programming at this time.

Tech Time

Make a 15- or 30-minute appointment for one of three free slots available between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

GED and other tutoring

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other free in-person tutoring from Mark is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons open free to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs.

Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie.

Saturday’s Discovery Times — with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Storywalks for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new free Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The Aug. 6-20 theme is glow-in-the-dark adventures. Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library. By popular demand, Storywalks will continue until the snow makes it too difficult to proceed.

Books on CD

“This is How I Lied” by Heather Gudekauf follows a cold case reopened. “Sorry For Your Trouble” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Ford is a new collection of stories. “Code Name Madeleine” by Arthur J. Magida is a Sufi Spy story in Nazi-occupied Paris. “How to Know the Birds” by Ted Floyd focuses on 200 top species. “All the Way to the Tigers” by Mary Morris is a travel memoir. “Outsider” by Linda Castillo is a thriller about a woman hiding among the Amish. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King contains four new short stories. “Desolation Road” by Christine Feehan is a Torpedo Ink Motorcycle Club romance.

DVDs

“Trolls World Tour” is a Dreamworks musical adventure. “Seven Worlds One Planet” is a BBC documentary. “The Good Place” is a comedy. “William Shakespeare’s Great Comedies” includes “Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Taming of the Shrew.”

Nonfiction

“Bunker” by Bradley Garrett explores how people on four continents prepare for a possible apocalypse. “My Time to Speak” by Ilia Calderon is a memoir by the first Afro-Latina high-profile TV broadcast. “To Start a War” by Robert Draper explores the U.S. decision to invade Iraq. “Break the Good Girl Myth” by Majo Molfino identifies five self-sabotaging tendencies that keep women back. “True Crimes and Misdemeanors” by Jeffrey Toobin explores why the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump failed. “The Monk of Mokha” by Dave Eggers follows a young Yemeni Armenian from San Francisco who dreams of resurrecting the ancient art of Yemeni coffee. “The Art of a Successful Life” by Rainer Zitelmann is a collection of wise quotes from Confucius to Steve Jobs.

Large print

“Our Wild Calling” by Richard Louv explores how connecting with animals can transform our lives and save theirs. “The American Story” by David M. Rubenstein contains conversations from master historians. “How to Make Your Money Last — Completely Updates for Planning Today” by Jane Bryant Quinn is a new retirement guide. “Because Internet” by linguist Gretchen McCulloch describes evolving language on social media.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“1st Case” by James Patterson features a 19-year-old intern at the FBI. “His and Hers” by Alice Feeney features a BBC newscaster. “Living Dead” by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus is about dead people who won’t stay dead. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter follows a serial killer on the loose. “True Story” by Kate Reed Petty is a psychological thriller. “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis is set in the New York Public Library over two generations.

Other novels

“The Geometry of Holding Hands” by Alexander McCall Smith is an Isabel Dalhousie novel. “Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir is book two of the Locked Tomb sci-fi trilogy. “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy follows a women obsessed with following Arctic terns.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Ever since March, we have been buying more downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults.

Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use.

Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are grateful to Jerry Nugent and our anonymous donors for their donations of materials. They now can be put into the drop boxes at the library and at City Market. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“You won’t skid if you stay in a rut.” — Frank McKinney Hubbard (1868-1930), American cartoonist, humorist and journalist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.