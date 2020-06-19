Library News: Browse our digital collection and enter a monster-themed virtual LEGO contest

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

While the coronavirus restrictions keep you from browsing inside the library, we suggest a fun digital alternative: Ever since March when we had to close the building, we have been buying more downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults.

Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Monster-themed virtual LEGO contest

Do you love monsters and creating with LEGOs? If yes, please enter our monster-themed virtual LEGO contest. Submit up to five photos of your creation the week of June 22-26. You may email submissions to ruby@pagosalibrary.org or submit photos to the library via Facebook Messenger. To ensure a fair judging, none of these photos may contain people. One photo should be a top view and one a front view.

All submissions should include your name, age group and contact information. If you do not have a camera or Internet access, please contact the library and we will assist you.

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 27. Prizes will be awarded for each of five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult. One prize will also be awarded for the Judges’ Choice and one for the best fit to the theme — but LEGO creations do not have to fit the theme to be eligible for prizes. For more information, contact the library at 264-2209.

Summer Reading

Program

If you haven’t already signed up, please do so now for the free Summer Reading Program that runs from June 1 through July 31. Fun activities are open to people of all ages and abilities.

• You will be given a “choose your own adventure” booklet full of activities and challenges designed to help you explore a world of stories. The activities are fun to do — and completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes purchased from local businesses. The booklets include a map of an imaginary island that needs saving or it will fade away. As you travel to different places on the map and complete various tasks, you will save the island and be able to win prizes. The island is full of fun and interesting locations such as the Neighborhood Village, Fairytale Forest, Mythic Mountains, Cliffs of Adventure and more.

• There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult. You can pick them up curbside at the library and view them on our website. As well, many booklets are being delivered through the school lunch delivery program.

• Are you ready to begin your journey? Contact the library to sign up. Call us at 264-2209, email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We just need to know your name, contact information, and what age group to assign you to.

• In addition to the adventure booklets, a new challenge will appear each week in this “Library News” column. Anyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a weekly drawing for various prizes.

Challenge 4: A special meal

Eat or make a meal that reminds you of someone or something. Submit a photo of your meal or recipe to the library, and describe the person or thing the meal reminds you of and why in no more than five sentences.

Submissions can be emailed to the library at ruby@pagosalibrary.org, dropped off during curbside hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., posted on the library’s Facebook page or called in at 264-2209. Everyone can participate, and entries will be entered into a weekly prize drawing.

Update to returns and donations policy

Your returns and donations now can be put into the drop box at the library — but not into the drop box at City Market because we still do not have any interlibrary courier service pickups. For everyone’s safety, we will continue to quarantine returned items and get them safely ready for the next patron. Please note that because returned items will be in quarantine for three full days, it could be five days before they are wiped down and checked off your account.

Donations will undergo the same rigorous quarantine process. And a gentle reminder: We can only accept fiction from the last 10 years and nonfiction from the past five. The publication date is usually in small type on the bottom of one of the first few pages of the book.

Other services available now

Here’s a reminder of our other services under the state’s current coronavirus guidelines that will continue until we get a variance or the governor issues an updated advisory:

1. Curbside service Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the front door allows you to pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

2. If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

3. We are admitting a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building for computer appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

Also note that in compliance with the San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick. The old adage of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is now “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” We are not able to provide such coverings; you must bring and wear your own.

4. We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

5. Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs outlined in these “Library News” columns.

The census has never been easier

If you haven’t already, please respond to the census right now. To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or by phone call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Save the date for local author discussion

We hope you will join us next Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. for a Q-and-A discussion via Zoom with local author Ethan Proud, author of five books. The Rebellion trilogy “Rebellion, Vengeance and Onslaught,” co-authored with his brother, is a sweeping fantasy tale of war. Proud also is author of “Terra Mortem” about a shipwrecked colony on a desolate and loveless planet where survival, conflict and war threaten the hope of a peaceful future. His most recent book, “Witchwood” and its accompanying novella “Seabound,” is a supernatural, dark fantasy involving a series of unexplainable murders. To register, send an email to brad@pagosalibrary.org or call the library at 264-2209 and Brad will send you the Zoom link and password. All of Proud’s books are available to check out at your library.

New Storywalk program for kids

Every Thursday this summer, Josie, your early literacy librarian, will post a Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The June 18-25 theme is fairy tales. Part of the magic of fairy tales is how the different elements of a story can change and morph to create something different or new. Get outdoors and follow the pages of the book to enjoy a story as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library during curbside hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs on the library’s Facebook page. Wednesday storytimes are now on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m. you can interact with Josie — and she is eager to have a live audience. Saturday’s sessions continue to be prerecorded. If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

CDs

“In Deep” by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Rohde explores the FBI, CIA and America’s “deep state.” “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez is a novel about a woman who has just retired from her college teaching job to face huge disruptions to her life. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel follows four generations of women through fortune and loss, motherhood, tragedy and victory.

Activities book for kids

“Learn to Read The Easy Way” by Heather McAvan contains 60 phonics-based activities and games for kids that are such fun that they won’t realize they are learning.

Thrillers, suspense and mysteries

“Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich is a Stephanie Plum mystery.

Other novels

“The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel follows four generations of women through fortune and loss, motherhood, tragedy and victory. “The Midwife” by Jolina Petersheim begins when a Mennonite surrogate is unprepared when the parents decide to end the pregnancy. “The Outcast” by Jolina Petersheim features a young Mennonite woman who is shunned when she becomes pregnant. “The Empress Holds in Key” by Gabriel Farago starts with the discovery of a charred old photograph in the ruins of a cottage. “The Best People” by Marc Grossberg is a legal drama set in Houston.

Nonfiction

“Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William is a cleansing plan for sufferers of anxiety, depression, acne, eczema, Lyme disease, weight issues, vertigo and more. “Great Migration” by Sonia Shah explores the science and history of migration in animals, plants and humans.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books and audiobooks are available through cloudLibrary by Bibliotheca. Access cloudLibrary by clicking on the downloadable content icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Donations

Quotable quote

“In a very real sense, people who have read good literature have lived more than people who cannot or will not read … It is not true that we have only one life to lead; if we can read we can live so many more lives and as many kinds of lives as we wish.” — S.I. Hayakawa (1906-1992), Canadian-born American academic and politician of Japanese ancestry. A professor of English, he served as president of San Francisco State University and then as U.S. senator from California.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.