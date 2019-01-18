Library creates foundation to lead fundraising for enhanced collections, programs, services, facilities

Your library is taking a major step forward in our fundraising efforts by creating a foundation with the mission to raise moneys for information resources, programs, services and facilities. In September, we applied to the IRS for approval of the foundation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with that application currently pending.

The foundation will be led by a volunteer board composed of Pagosa citizens and will be supported by individual donors and community partners.

“The foundation will provide critical support to the library by enhancing our programs and services that nurture literacy, the imagination and lifelong learning and by expanding the library’s collections,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “We are excited because we know that working together, the foundation and library can have a greater positive impact on the children and adults of our community.”

For more details about the new foundation, please watch for an article by Cindi Galabota, your library’s development officer, in next week’s SUN.

Library closing

Your library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Book drop at City Market

Just a reminder that we have a book drop at City Market. As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. Contents are being picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and we’re delighted to say it’s being used.

We have two special requests to make this new service work for everyone: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library, as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied, not allowing people to return their library materials.

All-ages gaming

Join us, Friday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m., you’ll make a goat’s milk and honey soap that’s so easy it can be made in just 10 minutes — and it boasts lots of skin benefits. No registration is required.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application.

Today, Jan. 17, is Microsoft Word Resumes, when you will discover how to create a professional-looking resume. Jan. 31 is Saving and Finding Files, when you learn how your computer is organized, including files and folders. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

DVDs

“The Cowboys” is a western starring John Wayne. “Lorna Doone” is a film adapted from the classic book. “Yoga Journal’s Yoga” guides you through five practice sessions designed to follow the cycles of the Earth from sunrise to sunset. “For Izzy” is a documentary-style romance featuring an addicted photojournalist and an autistic woman. “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” is the follow-up true story of the hero of the film based on Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“In a House of Lies” by Ian Rankin is an Inspector Rebus story of a cold case involving a missing private investigator. “Verses of the Dead” by Preston and Child is an FBI Special Agent Pendergast mystery.

Other novels

“The Deal of a Lifetime” by Fredrik Blackman is a novella about a father and son meeting for the first time in years.

Travel books

“Field Guide to the Rocky Mountain States” is a National Audubon Society guide to the geology, wildlife, stars, plants, weather and ecology in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. “Journeys of a Lifetime” is a National Geographic guide to 500 of the world’s greatest trips with photos and maps. “2019 Good Sam Guide Series” is a travel savings guide for the RV and outdoor enthusiast.

How-to and self-help

“How to Be an American” by author and illustrator Silvia Hidalgo is a field guide to citizenship that reviews the information about how our government works that you may have learned in school but have forgotten. “Your Income Tax 2019” is the J.K. Lasser guide to preparing your 2018 tax return. “Keto Instant Pot” by Maria Emmerich offers more than 130 low-carb recipes for your electric pressure cooker or slow cooker. “The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners” by Amy Ramos is a guide to living the Keto lifestyle.

CDs

“None of my Business” by satirist P.J. O’Rourke explains money, banking, debt, equity, assets, liabilities, and why he’s not rich and neither are you.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Chuck Jordan and our anonymous donors. We also are grateful to four out-of-state donors. Patricia Howard and Donald Logan from Vancouver, Canada, made a generous monetary gift in honor of Bob and Carole Howard. We also received a generous contribution from Becky and Brian Savage from Fort Worth, Texas.

Quotable quote

“When we’re faced with a story, we are wired as a species to respond. To act. We need to be invited into the lives of others …Stories remain our best teachers of empathy.” — Khaled Hosseini, Afghan-born American novelist (“The Kite Runner” and “Sea Prayer”).

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

