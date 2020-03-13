Library cancels group programs and meeting room reservations

Update from Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library:

Although at this time, Archuleta County has no cases of COVID-19, we are displaying an abundance of caution in an attempt to minimize any possible exposure to our community. Effective immediately, we are cancelling all group programs and meeting room reservations.

At this time, full library services are available for access to print and digital materials. As always, many of the library’s resources are available 24/7 from the comfort of your home from our website, pagosalibrary.org. You can access the catalog from our website to view your account, renew materials, and place holds.

Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download ebooks and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources available from anywhere, go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

If you are in a high-risk population, feeling ill, or are concerned about potential exposure, we encourage you to stay home. If you have hold items that need to be picked up, simply call us so we can add names to your account for people who can pick them up for you.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate this situation and make decisions with an interest in keeping our communities safe.

If you have questions, please contact the library at 264-2209.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories