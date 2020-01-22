Library announces Lanes and Links community event

By Cindi Galabota

Special to The PREVIEW

Save the date. On Feb. 23, your Ruby Sisson Library will host our first ever Lanes and Links for the Library, a family-friendly event for the whole community.

For one day only, the library will be transformed into a nine-hole miniature golf and four-lane bowling center.

Entry to the event is $10 per person or $30 per family. All net proceeds from the event will support the programs and resources at your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

We at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library envision mountains of opportunity to inspire ideas, enrich lives and create community. To learn more about this event and sponsorship opportunities, please call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209 or email cindi@pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Library, Lifestyle, Top Stories