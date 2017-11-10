- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
June 9, 1965 — Sept. 19, 2017
LiAnne Marie Leaveck, 52, of Pagosa Springs, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sept. 19, joining her mother, Jeannine; sisters Michelle and Laurinne; brother Timothy; and uncle Donald Croarkin.
LiAnne was born on June 9, 1965, to Lawrence and Jeannine (Croarkin) Leaveck in Colorado Springs, Colo. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1983 and earned her cosmetology degree shortly after. She worked for Western Horseman Magazine in Colorado Springs as a typesetter before moving to Pagosa Springs in 1999.
She cared deeply for those around her, most especially her cats, her family and her community in Pagosa Springs. She had a bubbly and kind personality and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her passions included scrapbooking, writing, cooking, salsa dancing, helping the elderly and all things purple. LiAnne will live on in the kindness she showed, the comfort she shared and the love she brought into our lives.
She is survived by her father, Lawrence (Diane) Leaveck; brother Sean (Felis Brown) Leaveck; sister Suzanne (Joe) Trujillo; brother-in-law Michael Kinney; sister-in-law Debra Leaveck; nephews Josh (Tayler) Kinney, Branden and Andrew Trujillo, and Elijah Leaveck; nieces Michelle (Corey) Koca, Amanda and Emily Leaveck, Megan (David) Bates and Camille Leaveck; and great-nephews Cray and Nash Koca.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Nov. 10 at Pagosa Lakes Vista Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., in Pagosa Springs, from 6-7 p.m.
Follow these topics: Obituaries, Updates