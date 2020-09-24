Letters to the Editor

By Terri Lynn Oldham House

The SUN welcomes letters from readers.

However, we were disappointed to receive a Letter to the Editor this week that contained numerous falsehoods pertaining to a local candidate running for county commissioner. 

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on September 24, 2020.