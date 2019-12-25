Letters to Santa

The SUN teamed up with Santa and his elves to help deliver letters to the guy in the big red suit, with the promise we could share those Christmas wishes with our readers, as they were written.

Dear Santa,

May I please have something? Can you please bring me a kitchen for all of us, my brother and sister, for dear Christmas. And pretend grapes and Buzz Lightyear. I hope you love your cookies. Be grateful it’s Christmas Eve. My mom needs new pots and pans. Please bring my brother and sister presents too. Please do it…please, please please! I hope your reindeer have a lot of fun eating their carrots.

Love Levi, age 4

Dear Santa Claus,

Can you ask my mommy to get my boat toy for me. It’s at Walmart instead of tha red submarine. yes.

Thank you,

Orion, 3 years, 10 months

Dear Santa from Gabriel Mendez.

this i have been kind of bad and not to my mom. this year i wish lising for new shoes and new phone and i really really wish for a Xbox One and three games: Lego world and a racing game and spiderman if not spiderman one dat i can see my grandma for one hour and tell her i miss her and i love her and to tell her to come back. thats all i want for Chrismus if not it’s OK. Did u get the other kids lists to.

Sincle Gabriel Mendez

Dear Santta:

Hi how are you?

are your elvs working hard? I want a PS4 for Christmas am I on the nox liste or the nice list? What are your deers names?

Love, Esteban

Dear Santa iH

for christmas I want a dirt bike and a santa hat. I hope you doing good and that you travel safely.

From Jake

Dear Santa,

HI how are you? How many elves are there? For Christmas I want a Hot Wheels Ultimate garage. My favorite snack is a candy cane. My friend is Adam. What is your favorite cookie? My favorite cookies are oreos. I hope you have a safe trip around the world.

Your friend, Daymian

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, how are you today? How old are you? I am 7 years old! My name is Ethan. How are the elves? For Christmas I want a bay blade set.

Your friend, Ethan

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you?

I bet you are very busy. How many elves are at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Clause? Can you tell her Hi for me? All I want for Christmas is a baby brother, because it is boring at my house.

Your friend, Alejia

Dear Santa Claus,

how is it going at the North Pole? What’s your reindeer’s names? I wish that my grandma gets well. My name is Vanessa. I wish for barbie clothes and barbie shoes. I wish for a real cat and dog. I can’t wait for Christmas.

Your friend, Vanessa

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? I bet you are busy at the work shop. For Christmas I want for my gramma to get better. I want to see my grandma and my grandpa because they moved away and I really miss them. They live in Arizona. For Christmas I want a chromebook and a poloroid camera. I hope you ride safe in your sleigh.

Your friend, Baylee

Dear Santa,

Hi, How are you? I bet you are very busy. What are the names of your elvse? I am a 2nd grader and my teacher is Mrs. Stretton. I can’t wait untill Christmas for Christmas I would like a bike and a BarBie. I hope you stay warm when you deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

Your friend, Zuleika

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, My name is Alexa. How are you doing? I forgot your reindear names? How is Mrs. Claus an Am I on the naughty list or in the nice list. My favorite holiday is Christmas because it is Jesuses birthday and we gather together with my familey, we eat and open presnts. For Christmas I would like slime and a Hover board it would be nice if you could give me one more thing please and it is a cat. What kind of cookies do you like? I like sugar cookies. I wish I could ride your sled. I can’t wait till Christmas!

Your friend, Alexa

Dear Santa,

Hi, How are you? Is it nice at the Noth Pole. For Christmas I would like a Fox. Can it be a white Fox? What is your favorite food? Do you like dogs? I’m 8 years old. I’ve been good this year. In school we made Chistmas flowers. I wish I could show you them.

Sincerly, Bixby

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi how is it up at the North Pole? Christmas is my favorite day. How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like 3 thing’s an X-Box, an electric ATV that, I can ride and that has rubber wheels. and foot ball gloves. You are the best!

Your kid, Chloe

Dear Santa,

I like you. You are nice. I would really like a drone for Cerismas. How is Miss Claus. How are the elves Did they make the toys. Are the reindeer are they redy to go no the way don’t loose any gifts my name is Leo I am 8 years olled.

Your friend, Leo

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I bet you are busy this year. How is Mrs. Claus and the elves? I like to fish. My favorite football team is LSU. For Christmas I would like a snowglobe please. I hope you don’t get frostbite on Christmas Eve.

Your friend, Adam

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? can I have a pug for Christmas. I love their wrinkles, they are so cute. Is it true that elves have big ears. How is Mrs. Claus? What is your favorite cookie? does Rudolf’s nose actually glow? I’am in 2nd grader. I like to play football with my dog Bogey. Bogey is so cute. he is black. I hope you have a good Christmas. What is it like to go down a chimmney?

Your friend, Asher

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I bet you are very busy. How are the elves in the toy shop? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a Lego set with Lego people. What is your favorite cookie? I am 7 year old. I Love Roodolph the red nose randeer. What are all the elves names? I want a bike and a puppy. My favorite color is blue. What is your favorite color? I hope you have a great Christmans.

Your friend, Octavio

Dear Santa,

Hi how is it at the North Pole? I can’t wait until Christmas! What are your reindeers names? You are very nice. Wht are your elves names? I hope you have a nice trip.

Yor friend, Pia

Dear Santa,

Hi, Merry Christmas How is Mrs. Claus? How is it at the North Pole. It must be cold over there. It is snowy here. Can you remind me the reindeer’s names. I wish I could go to the North Pole. Does Rudolf actually have a red nose? What I want for Christmas is Pokemon cards, and a remote control jet. I am in second grade and I go to school at Pagosa Springs Elementary.

Your friend, Ethan L.

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you and Mrs Claus doing? How are elves? For Christmas I want a phone and I want a remote control car and a Teak Deak. How are the reindeer doing. I hope your not to busy. What do you like about the North Pole?

Your friend, Oscar

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your elves for Christmas I would like a Lego set how is Mrs. Claus and your reindeer? in the winter I go ice skating. it is very fun! Last Christmas I got a lot of presents I like playing in the snow. for Christmas I am getting a electric scouter

your friend, Kooper

Dear Santa,

I would like a farmset for Christmas. I would lilke a computer and a monster truck too.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Brycen. Can I please have a puppy for Christmas and dog food so I can feed my puppy? and thank you for giving kids presents.

From, Brycen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I woudl really like a gold necklace with a cross on it for this Christmas. Could you please make a black panther figure?

From, Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyleah. For Christmas I woud really love if you get me a PS4 with a pink and purple camo controller, a slime kit, and a LOL pet.

From Kyleah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazmine Martinez. This year I would really love a new bikeand a new DS4 for my brother. Also I want a new scooter for me and my brother. Also you saw me on the train.

From, Jazmine

Dear Santa,

I want a Domisaur Rex for Christmas that eats toys. I want a new basketball for Christmas. I want a ball that never breaks. I want a treadmill.

From Lahoen

Dear Santa

I have been good this year. I woudl love a dirt bike. I really really want to give my little brother a new wiPad. I want my dirt bike to be red please.

From, Ben

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. i would really love a camera for Chritmas this year. In my stocking I want fun Dips.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

i have been good. I would love to have Hatchamals for Christmas. I would also like to have a bike for my brother Wallace. I would love a puppy, too.

Love, Kesonrah

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I want a phone an iPad, and a computer for Christmas.

Love, Jemma Jade Flaugh

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl this year. I would really love a kitten and a rabbit for Christmas this year. I would really love thei game catchgolf I would love a new house and an i Phone II.

Love, Izabella

Dear Santa,

I wold like a Nintendo Switch and a basketball. I have been a really good boy. I would like a few batteries. I would really, really like an iPhoneII with Roadblock and Roadbucks pretty please.

From, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Sofia. i really want a kitten for Christmas. I want a blue bike, a sutffed unicorn, and slime for Christmas.

Love, Sofia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would really like an American Girl doll. I really want a Hatchamal, a LoL oll, and a puppy.

Love, Kaleen

Dear Santa,

I would really like a PS4 because I like to play video games. Thankyou for giving me presents.

From, Aidan

Dear Santa,

How are you I have been good. I hop Mrs Claus comes to my house with you. I want a Hotweels car. I want a awsome blosem.

From, Carlie Bridges

Dear Santa,

How are you this year. I sure hal are the elvs is bow! bres! wir-d pup a cat a bad rat dril has a wrck!

Christmas Ruby

Dear Santa,

Do the randeer get presens is missis claus a gud kauk hey are you had are the randeear your friend Kolby I want a bick and a jacket and a puppy and a tweaty tow and some twenty tow bulets and a hunting backpack and some hunting pens. and a merry crismus

from Kolby Elliott

Dear Santa,

How are you.I been so good this year. has Mrs Claus a good cooker. has all the elves dun. And I want a awsome blorem. And a park dianile. And a L.O.L Love. And Leo at doll. and a Elf stufe.

Mrry Christmas, Callie

Dear Santa,

I would like a pone like mom’s plese. How ar you. wat would you like for sraks. Thank you for wat you do.

Love, Rilea

Dear Santa Claus

How is it with I been every good this year Mrs. Claus bake her cake is every. good I wish you are every nice to us are you ready for Christmas can I feed the raindeer from Ana to Santa

Ana

Dear Santa,

How is mrs claus. How is your workshop going. How ar the raindeer. How ar the elves. I hav bin god.

Merry Christmas, Jori Wilson

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope your leves have been good this year. I have been wanting a cat, do you think you could pleas get me one? and thank you for everything you do for us all.

and you are the best Santa kid’s could ever have.

Love Santa Claus, Kiana Bennett

DEAR SANTA

How are you this year? Is Mrs Claus a good cook? Is rudolph grown up? Does ruldolph fly the right way? I am EXITED! How are the raindeer? My elf was naughty and got in our candy! I hope you get what you want this year Is the grinch real?

Merry Chrismas, Trent

Dear Santa,

Thanks for all the joy you give us for Chistmas and all the time we get to sped time with are famly. Thank for giveing us this fi of the year. merry Chistmas

Love Leon

Dear Snata Claus,

how is mrs. claus and are you ready for christmas. And thank you for how much you do for the whole world! And what yor favorite part of Christmas. And Santa you and ytour elves are the best! and mrs. Claus! Santa I’ll leave cookies and milk and I’ll leave reindeer food out side and I want a PS4.

love Eduardo

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year is rudolph your top raindeer. I have a list of preents that i sent you the list of.

Merry chistmas, Micah

Dear Santa,

How ar you this year? What do you wish for? And can i ride yore sled i want a game sitom plec?

frum Lexen

Dear Santa,

I want a I phone II for this Christmas. I was a good kid and did not get a green grip. Can I get a snow globe and a bunny thakes you Santa

Your truuly Clayton Jose Tressler

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a Nintendo switch, a huverbord and a Galaxy SZ for Christmas this year. I want to play on them. I have been a good boy.

Your friend, Netzy Sheperd

Dear Santa Claus,

I want to get a puppy because i have been good. I will take care of it. I would like a leash and toys for the dog. I also want a cell phone. I would like to get a to-go cup. I want to get a basketball please. I want to get new clothes.

Your friend, Esperanza

Dear Santa,

I want a big tablet. Also another thing I want is a phone. Next, I want a puppy. I want a mermaid bracelet. I was an amazing child all year!

Your friend, Kadence

Dear Santa

I want a snowglobe and a mermaid tale because I have been a good girl this year. I helped my mom and clean and mop the floors. And I’ve been good because I want a toy for Christmas and candy and toys in my stocking oh and I also want a music box and a cofe cup for my mom but make it secret ok Santa and make it prety and beautiful and lovely and make it say I Love you.

Your friend, Maelie

Dear Santa Claus

I want two mermaide tales for christmas this year. I want to fit in side it and go in the pool. I have been really good! I have been doing work at home too. I Love Christmas becuase you get to see your family. I Love cookies to. hay Santa I Like red to cuase it’s the color of Love! I hope you like the Letter! COOKIES!

LOVE Aliya Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a pink skate board because I was a good girl. Next, I want a lot of presents for my birthday is December 31, 2012. Also, I want a cool books Finally, I want a safe.

Love, Adelaide Graham

Dear Santa

I want a scooter it is a fast scooter I want it to be blue. Next I want a football

Your friend, Gabe

Dear Santa,

I want a baby puppy for Christmas this year. I want to play with it. I think I deserve it becase I have been good this year. Another thing I want for Christmas is a phone. Also, I have been a very good girl this year.

Your frind, Baylie Rodriguez

Dear Santa

I woat a hoverboard because I am a good boy. A another thing woat is a phone. A another thing I woat is a bunkbed. I woat a toy truck. A another thing I woat a Nintendo switch.

Your friend, Anaziah

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a black hoverBoard. I have been good this year well I think I’ve been good. I’d like another thing is a I Phone II Pro. I really want a I phone II pro.

Your friend, Ty Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I want nothing but my family, friends and pets. I know I have been a good girl. But I want my family, friends and pets to come to my house for Chrismas eve.

Your friend, Olivia Diffey

Dear, Santa

I want a Teen ninja turtle video game. It is the most coolest game ever!

Your friend Lance Anderson

Dear Santa

I want a girl puppy. I want to play with it. I want a bike. I want a teddy bear. I want a playground I want some boots.

Your friend Madisyn Lucero

Dear Santa Claus,

I was a good girl. I want a humongouse panda bear. So I could fit inside it because I got no green slip. I want a fox hoodie because I LOVE foxes and I’m always cold. I want skateboard wheels because mine aren’t that good. Also, I want a Ipad because mine has viruses. I want a rat because my cousin has one and I’m jealous and I want it with the cage.

Your freind, Karlie

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy for this Chrismas this year. I want because my other dog is about to die. I have been a good boy and I have not gotten a green slip.

Another thing I would like is a journal with blank paper this Chrismas. I want it because I want to draw on it. I stock the fridge.

Your friend, Cooper Laner

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a bunkbed with a desk under it for Christmas. I want a pool and a trampoline. I want a canvas some paint brushes. I’ve been a good girl. I don’t lie to my mom and dad.

Your friend, Milagro Blanco

Dear Santa,

You’re real!

I have been good I want an Xbox at my mom’s house for Christmas. Thank you.

Your favorite kid Avitt

Dear Santa,

Can I have your cookies? I’ve been kind of good. I hope I get all the things on my list! Thank you Santa!

Sincerely, Your favoite kid, Roen!

Dear Santa,

Have a nice christmas. I’m trying to be good. Please bring me a tablet and/or a giant robot. The robot should have a computer and both should have downloaded games.

Love, Wells Witting

Dear Santa,

Have a great day I was good This year. I’m hoping you will bring me a flashlight and two new PokeMon Shield and sword of PokeMon.

Love, Kylie Pinto

Dear Santa,

Have a nice Christmas. I’ve been good. I want a princess car and a toy cat, a fack foob foyma toy mav toy, cat. and a noo backpack. I want to play with sprinkles. Also some candndy. Please and thank you.

Your friend, Shaniya

Dear Santa,

Can I have your cookies? I’ve tried to be good this year. I’m hoping you can bring me a brand new dirt bike and a taller one please

your favorite kid, Ayden

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa!

I’ve tried to be good this year. I hope you can bring me a new bike and 20 lps. Thank you, Santa.

Your favorite kid, Tesla

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays I’ve tried to be good this year. I’m hoping. you will have a good Christmis. Also, a horse. Thx

Love, Gordoven Atalya

Dear Santa,

See you at the highschool. I’ve tried to be good this year I want to have a puppy, and a kitten, and makeup.

Your frend Camellia Bellina

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I haeve been good this year. It want a bike for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Your favorite kid, Steven

Dear Santa,

Hi, do you want to talk? I tried my best I was good most. I’m hopping you will bring me a noo smell good tha smells like hot chocolate tanks Santa.

Your friend, Rylee Chatagnier

Dear Santa,

Merry Christme!

I was good this year. I hope you will bring me a new bike and a fish. I want a gold fish. Thankyou Santa.

Sincerely From, Marleigh

Dear Santa

Your so kind to people I’ve been so good this year I’m hoping you will bring me an Imaginex teen titen go tower. Thank you, Santa

Yor favorite kid Gavino

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays.

I’ve tried to be good this year. I’m hoping you will bring me a doll and a bike. Thank you, Santa!

Your favorite kid, Morgan

Dear Santa,

Happy holidays! I was excellent this year. I’m hoping you will bring me a scruf luf, Gelli plate, blinger, luky fortune, osmo, a real baby puppy and an X box.

From Shiloh

Dear Santa

Merery Christmas! I’ve been good. I hope you will breng me a cros with God! Also, an Xbox. Thanc you so much.

Sincerely Lelend

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa!

Santa, I want a minecraft diamond light-up sword and a minecraft diamond light-up picaxe. Thank you! Merry Christmas.

Sincerely, Joe

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa!

I’ve tried to be good this year. I’m hoping you will bring me a new bike, nerfgun with bullets, and a football hellmet. Thank you

Your boy, Nick

Dear Santa ailskino, i love you love Kino

Thomas

Dear Santa Claus,

Love, Troyletta prez for me because Christmas is 18 das for Christmas he like my toy I like you Santa

Troyletta Aloysuis

Dear Santa

can you giv me a Mostr Chruc that has tow I b los that his Name is Blazs and his fren

Love Jose and I am a boy and I am 6

Dear Santa Claus

i bin grat this year i got alot thing to tel u can i get initeno switch and can you look in the box and can i get an x box. ples. can i get coton candy mucheh. can i get miny whoter all the one in school and it wherks!

love, Talon

Dear Santa, for christmas I want a Lago set and i want zum cupcaks and I wad wont a elf on the chilf

Loev. Nate, 7

Dear Santa Claus,

i would like a moos blanke and a galree of colrdoe anmol wall.

Love Cora, 6

Dear Santa Claus,

I want for Chritsmas a pakit of Ligos of spiderman and I want tora boslayer

Love, Sebastian, 7

Dear Santa Claus,

can yo get me a fac crismithee and a yohycon shcoshee.

Love, Athena, 7

Dear Santa Claus,

I Love your elves espeshle danst he is the best elf and you are the best to

Love Kystle is 7

Dear Santa Claus

My christmas tree will be the best christmas tree

Love Bodhi, 6

Dear Santa Claus,

My christmas deerrs santa the tree Love Lily

Love, Lily, 6

Dear Santa Claus,

thank you for all the presents. I want a purple modisic!

Love Taylor, 6

Sant giv me a tablit

Alex

Dear Santa Claus,

thace you for all the prests mothr sid.

Lyla, 6 from Lyla to Santa

Dear Santa I want for christmas is a baby sistr and I want evrey bude to be frins and I want evrey prsin to be nis to eech othr and I want evrey bute to be helthe.

Love Olivia, 7

Dear Santa Claus,

I like you wen it is christmas and you are the best I blev i blev

Love Hazel, 6

Dear Santa i wun a snow brod for christmas

Love Tyler, 7

Dear Santa Claus,

can you give me a babedol that has a name and a beene and can it have a dres and it can tock and wock.

Lave Kyndal, 6

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a unicorn for Christmast and I love Christmas

Love Mia, six

Dear Santa

Christmas is the best

Love Mihael, 6

I like moutains. And sun sets.

Wyatt

Dear Santa Claus

I dlik like preset i Do i Do the adedo

(no name)

Dear Santa,

Ihave been good because I tock er fo mysistr. I will help my mom an my room. Fist, I world like 15 LoLs dolls. Next, i would like a unicorn. Thank you Santa.

Konsi

Dear Santa,

I have been good because washed dishes. I will work on feeding my cats. First I would like a Machine Moj Moj. Next I would like ear plugs.

Your friend, Ana

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I help my mom and dad. I will work on cleaning bathroom. First, I would like a video gam. Next, I would like nintendo switch.

Your friend, Jimmy

Dear Santa,

I have been good becuse I took care of my sister I will work on helping my dad. egg mahine an next I would like a christmas 6pt.

Your friend, Terven

Dear Santa,

I have been good because my step sister take cair of ma I will work on cleaning my room. First, I would like a Harry Potter legos. Next, I would like a motorcycle.

Your friend, Rody

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I helped others! I will work on cleaning my room! First, I would like a fortnight swith! Next, I would like a mic!

Your friend, Sammy

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I took care of my brother. I will work on my spelling words. First, I would lik a barbie house. Next, I woul like ear plugs. Thank you Santa.

Your friend, Daralys

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I helpd my mom and dad. I will work on being band hands free. First, I would like nerf gun bullets. Next, I would like a Fortnight lama in real life.

Your friend, Kade Nce

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I took care of my sister. I will work on taking care of my dogs. First, I would lilke a play stable. Next, I would like a hat.

Your friend, Alicia

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I took care of my sister. I will work on my spelling word. First, I would like house a Barbie. Next, I would like computer.

Your friend, Jaylee DeJesus

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I took care of my brother. I will work on my spelling word. First I would like a remote control boat. Next I would like a dirt bike.

Your friend, Chase

Dear Santa,

I hav been good because feeding my fin. I will work on I took care of my. First, I would like a Barbie Next, I would like a phone Thank you Santa.

Your friend, Anya

Dear Santa,

I have been good becauses i fed my dog. I will work on helping my mom and dad. First, I would like a bike. Next, I would like computer.

Your friend, Elisa

Dear Santa,

I have ben good because I fed my dog. I will work on being good at school. First, I would like a spirit horse set. Next I would like christmas horse set. Thank you Santa.

Your friend, Louie

Dear Santa,

I have been good beause ‘m helping others. i will work on helping my dog.

First, I would like a Play station 4. Next I would like pellet gun ammo. Thank you Santa

Your friend, Cal

Dear Santa,

I have been good because I took care of my dogs. I will work on being good at school. First, I will lik an electric scooter. next, I would like a fortnight switch.

Your friend, Dekklyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good because- took care of my brother. I will work on helping my mom and dad. First, I would like a hat Next I would like a pair of shoes.

Your friend, Tenley

