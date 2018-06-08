Let’s Dance Club to host annual dance workshop

- News
By Debbie Love
Special to The PREVIEW
Let’s Dance Club is excited to host its annual workshop with Richard and Debbie Love. Mark your calendars for these fun workshops with the Loves on June 8 and 9.
Richard and Debbie return to Pagosa Springs annually to visit friends and share their teaching with dancers of all ages and abilities.
Former Pagosa residents, both Richard and Debbie are Dance Vision International Dance Association-certified dance instructors from Colorado Springs, where they operate their dance business.
If you are looking for something unique and fun to do, these workshops are for you. Dance experience is not required and it is not necessary to have a partner to enjoy and learn at the workshops.
The workshops scheduled are:
• Friday, June 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m. —West Coast swing workshop.
• Saturday, June 9, check-in and warmups, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Rumba workshop, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.
Waltz workshop 2 to 3:15 p.m.
Salsa-rueda workshop, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.
Following the Saturday workshops, participants are welcome to join Debbie, Richard and fellow dancers for dinner at a local restaurant. Dinner is followed by a social dance at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) Clubhouse from 8 to 10 p.m., where a wide variety of music will be offered for your dancing pleasure.
All workshops and dances will be held at PLPOA Clubhouse located at 230 Port Ave.
Each workshop offers two levels of classes which will take place simultaneously: one for beginners and one for those who have experience in the dance. Richard will teach one group and Debbie, the other. Participants can choose the group which best suits their ability and interest.
The price for the full package of workshops is $50 per person, which includes the Saturday evening social dance. Individual workshops are $15 per person per workshop and $5 for the Saturday social dance.
At various times during the weekend, dancers are invited to gather for meals at local restaurants. All are welcome to participate in any or all these Let’s Dance socials.
In addition, the Loves will be available during the week for private lessons. Please contact them through their link listed below. For more information about the Loves and for additional details on the dance weekend in Pagosa Springs, such as restaurant venues and meal reservations, please visit the Love’s Meetup calendar: http://www.meetup.com/Learn-to-Dance-Ballroom-Swing-Tango-Salsa-More/events/238014745/?.
For more information about the Let’s Dance Club, contact Wayne Lauffer at 264-4792 and check out Let’s Dance Pagosa Meetup group: http://www.meetup.com/Lets-Dance-Pagosa/.
