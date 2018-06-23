Let freedom sing: A Tribute to Patsy Cline set for July 4 and 5

Photo courtesy June Marquez
June Marquez will perform A Tribute to Patsy Cline July 4 and 5. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans for Veterans. Tickets are on sale now.

By June Marquez
Special to The PREVIEW
A Tribute to Patsy Cline with June Marquez will take the stage of the Liberty Theatre, 418 Pagosa St., on July 4 at 2 p.m. and July 5 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and the theater for $20 per seat.
Call June for specially priced tickets for children 10 and younger, 769-7254.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans for Veterans.

