Lengthy closure expected for Wolf Creek Pass Tuesday morning

The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform winter maintenance operations on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow morning, Tuesday, Feb. 16, beginning at 6 a.m. Work will take place on the west side of Wolf Creek Pass.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Motorists will encounter a lengthy delay of two hours or more and are urged to allow for extra travel time. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the chain up station near Treasure Falls, MP 157. Westbound traffic will be stopped at the top of Wolf Creek Pass just west of the ski area, MP 167. Please be aware the delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.

Skiers traveling eastbound, from Pagosa Springs to Wolf Creek Ski Area, should plan accordingly. Skiers traveling westbound, from South Fork, can access the ski area.