Legislators to hold town hall discussion

By Barbara McLachlan
Special to The SUN
Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) and Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) are hosting a town hall to discuss their current legislative year and answer questions.
It will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St. The public is invited to attend.

This story was posted on June 9, 2018.