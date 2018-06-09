Legislators to hold town hall discussion

- News
By Barbara McLachlan
Special to The SUN
Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) and Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) are hosting a town hall to discuss their current legislative year and answer questions.
It will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St. The public is invited to attend.
