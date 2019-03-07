Legislative Lowdown to be live streamed

By Kathleen Adams

Special to The SUN

The League of Women Voters La Plata and Durango Public Library present the annual Legislative Lowdown — an update on the 2019 session with Colorado Sen. Don Coram and Colorado Rep. Barbara McLachlan, presentation and Q-and-A about what’s happening now, and coming up in state legislature.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Political