Legal, tax help programs planned for Senior Center

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Jan. 23, 2020, by appointment.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term Care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office to schedule an appointment, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center), 264-2167.

Tax preparation help

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge.

The 2020 dates are Feb. 22, 2020, and March 14, 2020, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center. The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

On Nov. 20, the History Group began its study of English history and how it influenced America.

The essence of the discussions concerning England is what America adopted and what it rejected regarding England’s form of government and culture.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Jan. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room in the Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Jan. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Memberships

Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Sliced ham with pineapple sauce, baked sweet potato, broccoli with garlic and butter, milk, salad bar and cranberry salad.

Friday, Dec. 20 — Turkey pot pie, bacon green beans, sautéed cabbage, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Monday, Dec. 23 — Shrimp scampi, yellow squash medley, pineapple casserole, breadstick with butter, milk and salad bar.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas Eve.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Closed for Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 26 — Hot turkey sandwich, milk, au gratin potatoes, broccoli with butter, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Top Stories