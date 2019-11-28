Legal services, tax help and more coming to Senior Center

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Jan. 23, 2020, by appointment.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term Care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office to schedule an appointment, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center), 264-2167.

Tax preparation help

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge.

The 2020 dates are Feb. 22, 2020, and March 14, 2020, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

Yet another use for those pretty cards that you hate to throw away: a Christmas globe

A free one-hour art class will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

No art skills are needed. Bring old cards if you have them or use the ones provided. No materials are needed, just come and have fun. We will be learning how to make a globe using 20 identical circles, glue and topping it off with ribbon. This is the perfect craft to teach to any young people who will be visiting with you over the holidays. Instructions will be provided to take home along with your finished globe.

The instructor will be Denise Fisk, former art teacher in Iowa.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 29 — Closed.

Monday, Dec. 2 — Tuna melt, sweet potato fries with smoked paprika, cream of zucchini soup, milk, salad bar and oven baked apples and pears.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Hot turkey salad, snap pea medley, corn chowder, milk, salad bar and pumpkin pie.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Beef meatloaf with gravy, macaroni and cheese, honey garlic green beans, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Thursday, Dec. 5 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, milk, focaccia bread with butter and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

