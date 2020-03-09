Learn about the moon cycle and Chimney Rock at lecture series

By Nadia Werby

Special to The SUN

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) is proud to host a special presentation on Thursday, March 12, by professor (and CRIA volunteer) Ron Sutcliffe on “The Moon Cycle and Chimney Rock.”

Sutcliffe will be drawing on original research both at Chimney Rock National Monument and at Chaco Canyon. The lecture is free of charge and will begin at 7 p.m., following CRIA’s social hour at 6 p.m. at The Springs Resort and Spa Luxury Lodge located at 165 Hot Springs Blvd. Water is provided and the resort’s cash bar will be open.

Sutcliffe has been involved with lunar research and education since 1996, when he first published the “Moonspiral Four-Year Prediction Calendar” depicting phases of the moon in circular and spiral patterns instead of linear patterns.

Around 1986, Sutcliffe became aware of patterns in ancient Puebloan rock art pointing toward celestial phenomena in the ancient Mimbres area of southwestern New Mexico. After years of study, he realized that there was no modern literature specific to the astronomic basis for the naked-eye astronomers’ interested in the sun and moon.

Sutcliffe has been teaching as an adjunct college professor/lecturer since 1997 and presents at many conferences and seminars. He will also be heading up CRIA’s programs during the lunar standstill that will begin in 2022.

You can learn more about how to get involved in CRIA and Chimney Rock National Monument at the Chimney Rock open house on March 20 at The Springs Resort and Spa Luxury Lodge conference room from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be a host of CRIA volunteers on hand who are eager to introduce guests to the variety of roles that support this unique program and the flexibility in level of commitment. Some of the volunteer positions include: visitor cabin host, mesa host, tour guide and maintenance crew.

CRIA offers a great, in-depth training program in a fun environment to anyone interested in joining our amazing team of volunteers. This year volunteer training will take place on April 24 (orientation for new volunteers at Chimney Rock National Monument) and on April 25 at the Tennyson Building Event Center located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive.

CRIA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that runs the daily operations and interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the San Juan National Forest. For more information, see the CRIA website at www.chimneyrockco.org or call 731-7133.

Follow these topics: Chimney Rock, Outdoors, Top Stories