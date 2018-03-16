Learn about healthy eating, nutrition tips and cooking on a budget March 22

- News
If you are having some difficulty eating healthily on a budget, we hope you will join us next Thursday, March 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when San Juan Basin Public Health representatives will be on hand for an interactive discussion about healthy living, including nutrition tips, effective grocery shopping and how to cook affordable, healthy meals.
Healthy snacks will be available and new recipes will be provided. Everyone is welcome and no registration is required.
Kids Club Saturday
Kids Club for kindergarteners through fifth-graders takes place this Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Each month, this new free program will feature a different theme and include book-sharing, games, crafts and snacks. March’s theme is shamrocks.
Please note that the Kids Club is now open to kindergarteners.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Thursday, March 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application.
Today, March 15, you will learn the basics of Facebook and how it can be an effective social media tool.
The March 22 session will focus on Learning Express Library, a comprehensive, interactive online learning platform that can be used to help students and other learners succeed. This is a highly useful database to improve computer skills or receive training relevant to almost any job or responsibility.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Adult education
Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Please note that both storytimes are now open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Academy Award DVDs
We have three more movies from this year’s Academy Awards. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” received several nominations, including Best Picture and Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her role in the film. “Darkest Hour” received several nominations including Best Picture and Gary Oldman won Best Actor for the film. Disney Pixar’s “Coco” won best animated feature and best song.
Other DVDs
“The Nut Job” is an action-packed family comedy.
CDs
“The Wine Lover’s Daughter” is a memoir by Anne Fadiman about her relationship with her famous father, Clifton. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah follows a family who moves to Alaska to live off the grid. “Dark in Death” by J.D. Robb is an Eve Dallas mystery. “Look for Me” by Lisa Gardner is a thriller. “Still Me” by Jojo Moyes is the next book in the series featuring her heroine Lou Clark. “City of Endless Night” by Preston and Child is a Pendergast mystery. “Munich” by Robert Harris is a nonfiction history of the time before Hitler invades Czechoslovakia. “A World of Hurt” by Tim Brant is a Wilkie John western. “Raspberry Danish Murder” by Joanne Fluke is a Hannah Swensen mystery with recipes. “The Engagement in Seattle” by Debbie Macomber tells of two people searching for spouses in unusual ways.
How-to and self help
“First Ladies Cookbook” is published by the nonprofit National Women’s History Museum. “Dr. Neal Barnard’s Cookbook for Reversing Diabetes” is an approach based on food, not pills or injections. “I’ve Decided to Live 120 Years” by meditation teacher Ilchi Lee describes ancient secrets to longevity, vitality and life transformation. “Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?” by Dr. Mark Hyman is a guide to achieving optimal weight and lifelong health. “Surviving and Thriving with an Invisible Chronic Illness” by Ilana Jacqueline offers practical tips to living well with chronic illness or disability. “How to Whittle” by Josh Nava describes 25 projects to carve by hand.
Other nonfiction
“In the Enemy’s House” by Howard Blum is a real-life espionage story about Russia’s covert war against America as the Cold War begins. “The Watergate” by political consultant Joseph Rodota chronicles the movers and shakers who have lived there. “Saving Charlotte” by Pia de Jong is a memoir of a mother whose daughter is born with leukemia. “I’ve Been Thinking” by Maria Shriver shares inspirational quotes, prayers and reflections designed to help readers on their life journeys. “I’ll Never Change My Name” by Valentin Chmerkovskiy is a memoir by this “Dancing with the Stars” performer.
Mysteries and suspense
“Sunburn” by Laura Lippman is a psychological suspense story. “The Bad Daughter” by Joy Fielding tells of the aftermath of a shooting of an estranged father and his new family. “The Woman Left Behind” by Linda Howard is a romantic suspense story.
Other novels
“The Last Girl,” “The Final Trade” and “The First City” are the three books in the Dominion Trilogy by Joe Hart. “Arms from the Sea” by Rich Shapero is a fantasy. “The Hush” by John Hart returns to the life of Johnny Merrimon on 6,000 acres of once-sacred land. “Chicago” by David Mamet is a thriller set in the mobbed-up Windy City in the 1920s.
Large print
“Flintlock: Hell’s Gate” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone features a bounty hunter. “In the Enemy’s House: The Secret Saga of the FBI Agent and the Code Breaker Who Caught the Russian Spies” by Howard Blum illuminates the lives of little-known American heroes. “The Carroll Farm Fight” by Greg Hunt follows a young farmer’s life during the Civil War. “Big Horn Legacy” by W. Michael Gear begins with a request to his family of a mountain man in his last will and testament.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks for our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Diane Bower, Marilyn Falvey and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“‘When we perceive our world as threatening, that can be associated with an increase in heart rate and blood pressure,’ says Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University. The antidote is simple: friendship. It helps protect the brain and body from stress, anxiety and depression. ‘Being around trusted others, in essence, signals safety and security,’ she says. A study last year found that friendships are especially beneficial later in life. Having supportive friends in old age was a stronger predictor of well-being than family ties — suggesting that the friends you pick may be at least as important as the family you’re born into.” — Time magazine.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
