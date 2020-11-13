Learn about Colorado’s Rural Jump-Start Program incentives

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development

District of Southwest Colorado

The Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado is hosting a virtual meeting with staff from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to provide information on the Rural Jump-Start Program.

This state program is available in four of our five counties and incentivizes relocating or start-up companies offering a non-duplicative business product or service. Dolores, Montezuma, Archuleta and San Juan counties are eligible and are participating along with several of their municipalities (La Plata not eligible).

The program offers the following benefits for relocating and non-duplicative businesses:

• Relief from state income taxes for the new business.

• Relief from the state sales and use tax for the business.

• Relief from county and municipal personal property taxes for the business.

• Relief from state income taxes for the employee.

Please join us on Monday, Nov. 16, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To receive the Zoom invitation, contact Region 9 at 247-9621 or laura@scan.org.