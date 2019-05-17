Learn about boating safety at Navajo State Park Saturday

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Learn about boating safety, paddle boarding and sailing at Navajo State Park on Saturday, which is also Public Lands Day in Colorado.

“The water is coming up at Navajo and it’s going to be a great boating season,” said Brian Sandy, Navajo State Park manager, “but we want to make sure people stay safe when they’re enjoying the water.”

From 9 a.m. to noon at the Windsurf Beach area, park staff will explain boating regulations and safety rules, and demonstrate proper use of life vests. The park will also have paddle boards available for anyone who wants to try this popular water activity. A local company will have small Sunfish sailboats available for people who’d like to learn about sailing.

There will also be activities for kids. Youngsters will be given a T-shirt and instructions on how to stencil a boating safety message on the shirt.

The Windsurf Beach is just off Archuleta County Road 982, which is the road going into the park. A parks pass is required. Entry to the park is $8 per vehicle; annual passes good for all 41 state parks are available for $80.

Navajo State Park is a major recreation facility in southwest Colorado, drawing more than 330,000 visitors every year. The 2,100-acre park offers boating, fishing, hiking and biking trails, wildlife viewing and more. The reservoir is one of the largest in the West at 15,000 acres.

For more information, call 883-2208.

