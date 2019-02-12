LEAP offers heating assistance to help pay portion of heating bills

Special to The SUN

As the temperatures continue to dip further below freezing, one in four Colorado families will struggle to pay their home heating costs.

Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) can help many of these families by providing a portion of the heating bill to qualified individuals and families. LEAP’s goal is to put warmth in every home.

Unfortunately, many who could qualify don’t take advantage of the federally funded program. The shutdown has not impacted LEAP and the ability to provide resources to those in need. LEAP has a new online application process and is accepting applications through April 30.

As of early January, more than 47,200 applications across the state have been approved for LEAP benefits.

LEAP benefits are intended to help pay a portion of heating bills to alleviate some of the burden associated with the colder months. LEAP does not provide financial assistance for any type of temporary or portable heating and, in most cases, the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the energy supplier.

To qualify for LEAP assistance, the household must pay home heating costs, either directly to a utility company or a landlord as part of the rent. Applicants must also be permanent, legal residents of the United States and a Colorado resident or have household members that are U.S. citizens. Residents qualify for LEAP earn a maximum family household income that does not exceed 165 percent of the federal poverty index. A list of eligibility requirements can be seen by going to https://bit.ly/2FmntZh.

Those interested in taking advantage of LEAP should visit: https://bit.ly/2Fs4fAH to access the application form or call HEAT HELP at (866) 432-8435.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Utilities