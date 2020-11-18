LEAP helps Coloradans heat homes

Colorado Low-income Energy

Assistance Program

With more than 13 million Americans unemployed and the surge in medical expenses continually rising, there is a greater need than ever for home heating bill payment assistance, especially as the cold season is upon us.

November marks the kickoff of the 2021 Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap). LEAP helps families, individuals and older adults pay a portion of home heating costs through a federally funded, onetime heating assistance benefit.

“We provided more than 76,000 households with heating assistance last year,” said Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “By easing the strain of heating bills on households, families and individuals don’t have to make a choice between buying groceries or critical medications.”

Applications and assistance are available Nov. 1 through April 30 for qualifying households in all 64 Colorado counties. Individuals can apply for assistance at local county offices, online at Colorado PEAK or by calling (866) HEAT-HELP [(866) 432-8435)]. The added options have increased access for individuals, seniors and low-income families.

To qualify, a household’s monthly income must fall within 60 percent of the state median income level. Single-resident households with a monthly income of $2,619 or less and households of four with a monthly income of $5,038 or less may qualify for assistance.

Applicants must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord. Payments are usually made directly to the primary heating vendor. The household must contain a resident of Colorado and at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S.

Other benefits can include repairs and replacement of a home’s primary heating system.

For application questions, information about eligibility or the LEAP program, visit www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.