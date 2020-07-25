LEAP application period closing July 31

By Jane Dvorak

Low-income Energy Assistance Program

Colorado LEAP (Low-income Energy Assistance Program) will accept applications through July 31 as the annual benefit program begins to wind down the 2019-2020 funding period. LEAP is normally available Nov. 1 to April 30. This year, the application deadline was extended because of the increased need created by COVID-19.

“These benefits are often the difference between buying groceries and needed prescriptions or having your heat bill go unpaid,” Kullen said. “We partner with other organizations to assist with additional emergencies like repairs and replacement.”

LEAP provides onetime heating assistance to individuals, families and older adults to help cover the cost of utility bills. Residents with an annual income up to 60 percent of the State Median Income and an individual household monthly income not exceeding $2,371/month or $4,561/month for a family of four may be eligible for benefits.

Applicants must also pay home heating costs to a landlord or utility company, meet the gross income limits, be residents of Colorado, and contain at least one United States citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S.

Applications are available through the end of July at Colorado PEAK or at Colorado LEAP. The website provides details about the application process and eligibility information.

For more information, call (866) HEAT-HELP [(866) 432-8435].