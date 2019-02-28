Law enforcement to provide additional security at schools following Wednesday threat

Archuleta School District Superintendent Linda Reed posted the following on Facebook at 6:30 this morning: “Good morning parents of Pagosa Springs High School students. Please be aware that a message to parents is forthcoming through Infinite Campus. There is NO threat at the high school today. As a precaution, additional law enforcement will be present at the school today and students will only be allowed to enter through the main door. Thank you for your concern and understanding.”

This post was made prior to an alert being sent through the school’s messaging system at 6:43 a.m., which explained further, “Parent and Guardians of Pagosa High Students: Yesterday at the end of the school day, it was brought to our attention that there was a student threat of violence against our student body. We were able to identify the threat and worked with our School Resource Officer and Pagosa Springs Police Department to assess and follow through. There is no threat at this time and we continue to involve the Police Department, who will have an additional presence at the school today. We take very seriously the safety of our students and staff, and we commend the school community that came forward with information regarding this threat. Sean O’Donnell, Principal Pagosa Springs High School.”

Reed told The SUN Thursday morning that additional law enforcement is stationed at all the schools today.

The SUN will provide further information on the matter if anything becomes available.

