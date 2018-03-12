Law enforcement searching for shooting suspect

By Pagosa SUN Online

Pagosa Springs Police Detective Scott Maxwell reported that at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a shooting took place at Ski and Bow Rack at 354 E. Pagosa St.

Officers believe the shooting occurred when a burglary in progress was interrupted.

The male suspect is believed to be approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall with a small-to-medium build. He was wearing jeans and a woodland camouflage ski jacket with a hood.

It is unknown if he is on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see someone fitting this description, do not approach the person and immediately notify Archuleta Combined Dispatch by calling 731-2160.

This story was posted on March 12, 2018.