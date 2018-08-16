Law enforcement agencies provide staffing updates

In separate interviews with The SUN, Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) Chief Bill Rockensock and Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez provided updates on their respective departments, staffing and recruitment of new officers.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Law Enforcement, News, Town of Pagosa Springs