Laura Moore of Thingamajig Theatre to talk to Homemakers

By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
The Mountain View Homemakers are delighted to have Laura Moore, executive director of the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, speak at our Oct. 13 meeting.
Moore is going to talk about Thingamajig Theatre Company and the importance of live theater in a community. She will explain the concept behind the children’s theater department and the fundamentals of building a character, and she will get the Homemakers up on their feet to experience a little of both.
Moore is a fantastic actress who excels in both comedy and drama. She also directs some of the Thingamajig productions.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a covered-dish potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Note: Our meeting is taking place at the same time as Loaves and Fishes across the street, so parking will be at a premium. Everyone is encouraged to carpool.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in bettering their lives, the lives of their families and the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.
There are no dues or membership requirements to join this friendly, interesting and diverse group of women. We meet the second Thursday of every month. Homemaking skills are not required.
Questions? Call Tozi at 731-3360.