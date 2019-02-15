Last weekend to catch Thingamajig’s ‘Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken’

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

“Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” by Karl Isberg is playing at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for one more weekend.

Last Friday, this hilarious show opened up to a sold-out crowd that filled the theater with rip-roaring laughter. Luckily, there is one more weekend of performances for those who couldn’t make it on opening weekend.

“Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” is performed by a cast of Pagosa Springs locals. Written by Karl Isberg, the playwright behind “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home,” “Cerebrotini” is a dark comedy full of Pagosa Springs flavor. The play opens up on Fiona as she lies in the neurosurgical ICU in a coma. We watch her reminisce about her life running a bar in the familiar town of “Siberia with a View” while drinking strange cocktails.

Isberg wrote the wildly popular “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home” for Thingamajig Theatre Company last year, which received an extended run. Like “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home,” this new Isberg play takes place in a town very similar to ours and is filled with jokes specific for residents of Pagosa Springs.

While Thingamajig Theatre generally brings in professional actors from around the country to perform in their shows, “Cerebrotini” is different. This show is performed by a cast of Pagosa Springs locals, most of whom have little experience on stage.

Jefferson Quinn and Jenny Highum are two of the local actors who have performed on the Thingamajig stage before. Quinn performed in “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home,” while Highum performed in “Cowboys Are My Weakness” and the first Playwrights Festival at Thingamajig Theatre. Despite the cast’s lack of professional acting training, the cast of six Pagosa Springs favorites brings Isberg’s dark comedy to life.

Today, Feb. 14, Thingamajig Theatre will be partnering with the Pagosa Play Place to offer a special Valentine’s Day Parent’s Night Out so even kids too young too enjoy Isberg’s dark humor can enjoy an evening of play. With a ticket purchase, parents can drop off their kids off at the Pagosa Play Place and go enjoy “Cerebrotini.” The show tonight starts at 7 p.m. and kid drop off begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for child care are a must. If you’re interested, call the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts today and reserve your spot.

Join Thingamajig Theatre and the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and laugh your way through “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken.” To get tickets, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469). “Cerebrotini” is playing Feb 14, 15 and 17.

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

