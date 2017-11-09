Larry Phillip McCormick

Larry Phillip McCormick was born in Pensacola, Fla., to Robert and Margaret McCormick on Nov. 14, 1945.

Larry proudly served his country for 12 years in the Army National Guard and retired from Qwest after 30 years of service. After “retiring,” Larry owned and operated Bearfoot Garage Doors for 17 years in Pagosa Springs, Colo., where he was known as “Mr. Bearfoot.” Larry was a longtime resident of Pagosa and, in his heart, Pagosa was always his home.

Larry served his community with his wife, Cindy, for many years as Salvation Army bell ringers. They also served the Pagosa Springs Pregnancy Crisis Center in fundraising efforts and they were involved in many ministries with their church, including Vacation Bible School and the food ministry. Larry loved all outdoor hobbies, including hunting and fishing, winter sports, and most especially, camping with his family. Larry was an avid builder and took pride in building five homes for his family.

Jesus came for Larry the morning of Oct. 18. Next to his love for God and Jesus, Larry was deeply devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, of 36 1/2 years; son Joseph McCormick (Terri); daughters Breezy Beckler (Paul) and Mandy Kelley (Justin); and grandchildren Serina, Ben, Emmie, Gabe and Jack.

A celebration of his life will be held Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., at Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive, Pagosa Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral costs can be made to Cindy McCormick and sent to Calvary Castle Rock Church, Attn: Cindy McCormick, 1100 Caprice Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109.

