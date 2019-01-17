Larry Charles Olin

On the morning of Dec. 3, 2018, we lost the pleasure and privilege of skiing, fishing, hunting, playing cards, volunteering, having a drink, enjoying a meal and sharing a story with Larry Charles Olin (71) when he passed away at home in Pagosa Springs, Colo.

A full obituary was printed in December.

Join family and friends in celebrating a life well lived at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers and priceless treasures, please consider making a donation in Larry’s name to: Veterans Memorial Park (VMPAC), P.O. Box 2642, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

